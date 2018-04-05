According to their website, the Simmons Leadership Conference is “considered to be the premier women’s leadership conference in the world.” And who better to teach women about leadership than Valerie Plame?

What’s “the good” when it comes to Valerie Plame, exactly? We must’ve missed it.

Trending

Guess some anti-Semites are more equal than others.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismSimmons Leadership ConferenceValerie Plamewomen