According to their website, the Simmons Leadership Conference is “considered to be the premier women’s leadership conference in the world.” And who better to teach women about leadership than Valerie Plame?

What’s “the good” when it comes to Valerie Plame, exactly? We must’ve missed it.

Proud to stand with a known anti-Semite? — Christopher Ar (@LHVPundit) April 5, 2018

Valerie Plame is still getting invited to things after that "Jews cause America's wars.” tweet? Come on https://t.co/hEP6e3rPSB — Almaqah (@_Almaqah) April 5, 2018

Valerie Plame's tweeting a hate site's article on how "Jews cause all the wars" was vastly worse than the misinformed DC guy who thought the Rothschilds control the weather. Yet she is still getting invited to all the things. https://t.co/UNSyeglrjq — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) April 5, 2018

Guess some anti-Semites are more equal than others.