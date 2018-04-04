Great news! Turns out that James Comey’s good for something after all: Good for giving Hillary Clinton yet another opportunity to shirk any responsibility for her embarrassing loss to Donald Trump.

Recently, she was asked for her thoughts on Comey’s upcoming book and “the role that he played in the election.” Here’s what she said:

Hillary Clinton trashes James Comey ahead of his book tourhttps://t.co/NyZZTZ83Az pic.twitter.com/GLaCfkPjrb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 4, 2018

She can’t help herself.

How does she eat when she’s so full of it?

"And I don't blame voters.. I don't"

WTF!!!! — Jack Monroe (@Jackaroe_711) April 4, 2018

She was a horrible candidate. PERIOD. EXCLAMATION POINT. — Elizabeth (@Coast__Coast) April 4, 2018

She’ll never admit it. But her minions don’t care — and they never will.