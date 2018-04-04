Great news! Turns out that James Comey’s good for something after all: Good for giving Hillary Clinton yet another opportunity to shirk any responsibility for her embarrassing loss to Donald Trump.

Recently, she was asked for her thoughts on Comey’s upcoming book and “the role that he played in the election.” Here’s what she said:

She can’t help herself.

How does she eat when she’s so full of it?

She’ll never admit it. But her minions don’t care — and they never will.

