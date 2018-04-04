Yesterday morning, Donald Trump tweeted about his polling numbers:

Was that tweet juvenile? Of course. But was it racist? Former Obama White House comms director Jen Psaki sure thinks so!

Aside from the fact that Donald Trump is only a devotee — not the founder — of the birther movement, where exactly are the “racial undertones” in Trump’s tweet?

Oh, Jen … you really dug yourself into quite the hole here, didn’t you? In looking for the racism in Trump’s tweet, you kinda made yourself look racist.

Awkward.

