Yesterday morning, Donald Trump tweeted about his polling numbers:

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Was that tweet juvenile? Of course. But was it racist? Former Obama White House comms director Jen Psaki sure thinks so!

Aside from the racial undertones (from the founder of the birther movement) of the comment about “cheatin obama” factually @realDonaldTrump average approval in his first year 38%=lowest by any potus since 1945. Bill Clinton next at 49.3% (93-94). — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) April 3, 2018

Aside from the fact that Donald Trump is only a devotee — not the founder — of the birther movement, where exactly are the “racial undertones” in Trump’s tweet?

Explain how those comments correlate to race, specifically. Avoiding doing so will of course mark you as a racist yourself attempting to stir up racial strife. We are waiting. — Nick Rudy (@NickRudy7) April 4, 2018

1. Racial undertones? So, you are equating cheating with being black? HUH?

2. Trump is not the founder of the birther movement. The founders of the birther movement are Hillary Clinton and Sidney Blumenthal.

3. He was referring to Rasmussen poll. — sarainitaly👜 (@sarainitaly) April 4, 2018

Oh, Jen … you really dug yourself into quite the hole here, didn’t you? In looking for the racism in Trump’s tweet, you kinda made yourself look racist.

Awkward.