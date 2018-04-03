There are clever, witty ways to respond to cringe-y, juvenile tweets like this from Donald Trump:
Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
Unfortunately, Bill Kristol doesn’t seem to be familiar with any of those ways, because this is how he responded:
I'm no fan of the Obama Administration, and intend to vote for a non-Trump Republican in 2020. But…even I'll admit, in light of this tweet, that it would be kind of great if Michelle Obama ran in 2020 and crushed Trump. https://t.co/R9y3gSq9Ey
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 3, 2018
Seriously, dude?
Lol. Sure.
— Kevin Conservador (@SaintsMan4Life2) April 3, 2018
Blind cheerleading of everything Trump says or does is creepy and weird and unhelpful. But Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t a good look, either. And Bill appears to be suffering from an acute case.
What happened to you
— HH (@HorstHummes) April 3, 2018
We need a new Bill Kristol, this one’s broken. https://t.co/G6iCu0JjR9
— Federalist Musket (@Patriot_Musket) April 3, 2018