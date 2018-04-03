There are clever, witty ways to respond to cringe-y, juvenile tweets like this from Donald Trump:

Unfortunately, Bill Kristol doesn’t seem to be familiar with any of those ways, because this is how he responded:

Trending

Seriously, dude?

Blind cheerleading of everything Trump says or does is creepy and weird and unhelpful. But Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t a good look, either. And Bill appears to be suffering from an acute case.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020Bill KristolDonald TrumpMichelle ObamaTrump Derangement Syndrome