There are clever, witty ways to respond to cringe-y, juvenile tweets like this from Donald Trump:

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Unfortunately, Bill Kristol doesn’t seem to be familiar with any of those ways, because this is how he responded:

I'm no fan of the Obama Administration, and intend to vote for a non-Trump Republican in 2020. But…even I'll admit, in light of this tweet, that it would be kind of great if Michelle Obama ran in 2020 and crushed Trump. https://t.co/R9y3gSq9Ey — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 3, 2018

Seriously, dude?

Lol. Sure. — Kevin Conservador (@SaintsMan4Life2) April 3, 2018

Blind cheerleading of everything Trump says or does is creepy and weird and unhelpful. But Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t a good look, either. And Bill appears to be suffering from an acute case.

What happened to you — HH (@HorstHummes) April 3, 2018