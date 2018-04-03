For whatever reason, Mike Huckabee is under the impression that he’s funny. Not just funny, but downright hilarious. He needs to be disabused of that notion ASAP, or else we’re going to have to be subjected to more of this:

Had a colonoscopy today. My doctor was actually Russian. Now THAT is what I call RUSSIAN MEDDLING! They put me to sleep w/ same stuff Michael Jackon used. When I woke up, I MOON-walked right out of the hospital! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 3, 2018

Good God.

we got a live one over here — 252 days ago Trump promised 24-hr Hezbollah answer (@MattNegrin) April 3, 2018

i have re-read this at least 20 times and it keeps getting better https://t.co/vQfp5R2PZv — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) April 3, 2018

Only getting better in the worst possible way.

There is a lot to unpack here. https://t.co/G1VK5s46AF — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 3, 2018

while he was rooting around in there did he happen to find one of your writers https://t.co/3htncEV87X — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 3, 2018

why are you doing this to us — 🧐 (@kabyr) April 3, 2018

Sarah come get your daddy off twitter — Kristen 🌊🌊🌊 (@kristenisbored) April 3, 2018

delete your account — derp, from online™️, redux (@YungHeeHaw) April 3, 2018

If Mike Huckabee won’t stop tweeting, we may need to take more drastic measures:

We need to get Borowitz and Huckabee on a stage together to deliver their comedy stylings. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 3, 2018

did I say stage, I meant Gitmo — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 3, 2018

It's time to end Twitter dot com, it has become too dangerous https://t.co/urbzjpNqvT — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 3, 2018

Otherwise, we’ll have only one other option: