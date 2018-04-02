We’re not quite sure how to preface this incredibly hot take from MarketWatch, so we won’t preface it with anything. Instead, we’ll just plop it right here so you can check it out for yourselves:

The cost to make a Margherita pizza: $1.77

How much restaurants charge on average for a pizza: $12

Markup: 580%https://t.co/P8DTpOUwSa pic.twitter.com/wksAmhsfQb — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) March 31, 2018

See what we mean? How do you even begin to introduce something like that?

this is such a remarkably stupid way of describing restaurant costs that i refuse to click on the link or even share the original tweet pic.twitter.com/lbcwntuPbN — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 2, 2018

Like, you don’t even need to be a brilliant economist to know why that’s terrible.

You may have missed a few expenses here, champ. https://t.co/qkKNC97dPR — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 2, 2018

I see your break down of food costs. Where are the overhead and labor costs? Every ticket has to bring in so much revenue or else ba by. — Tony Grisafi (@TonyGrisafi1) March 31, 2018

Congrats on Marketwatch as conflating total cost with the bill of materials. Not like youre a financial services paper or anything. — Robbie Evans (@therobbieevans) April 2, 2018

Yes.. then the ingredients magically get to the restaurant, cook themselves (without an oven) and appear in front of the customer all on their own… — Frog Report 🌐 (@FrogNews) March 31, 2018

Add in overhead and staff and that is closer to a 20% markup. I’ve run many restaurants. This is just stupid. — David Liberman (@ElDavisimo) April 2, 2018

They….can’t be serious. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) April 2, 2018

The article, which they for whatever reason decided to reheat after originally publishing it in early April of last year, does mention this:

To be fair, every time you dine at a restaurant, you’re paying for more than just the food. About 30% of restaurant revenue goes to labor costs, 30% goes to general overhead and 30% is spent on the actual ingredients, according to PlateIQ. That means that restaurants still need to mark up ingredients by an average of 300% to break even.

Which raises the question: What was the point of the article? That restaurants charge more for food than the ingredients cost? Because we’re pretty sure everybody already knew that.

It's painful, but I can handle someone being economically illiterate. The implication that there is something wrong with someone making a profit if they provide a product that people are willing to pay for is the much bigger issue. — Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) April 2, 2018

We’ll leave you with this:

Oof.