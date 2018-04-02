We’re not quite sure how to preface this incredibly hot take from MarketWatch, so we won’t preface it with anything. Instead, we’ll just plop it right here so you can check it out for yourselves:

See what we mean? How do you even begin to introduce something like that?

Like, you don’t even need to be a brilliant economist to know why that’s terrible.

The article, which they for whatever reason decided to reheat after originally publishing it in early April of last year, does mention this:

To be fair, every time you dine at a restaurant, you’re paying for more than just the food. About 30% of restaurant revenue goes to labor costs, 30% goes to general overhead and 30% is spent on the actual ingredients, according to PlateIQ. That means that restaurants still need to mark up ingredients by an average of 300% to break even.

Which raises the question: What was the point of the article? That restaurants charge more for food than the ingredients cost? Because we’re pretty sure everybody already knew that.

We’ll leave you with this:

Oof.

