Why do gun-grabbing liberals get so bent out of shape when they’re called out for ignorantly spouting off about guns? Earlier this month in the Washington Post, Adam Weinstein complained about gun rights advocates “gunsplaining,” aka actually giving a damn about proper gun terminology. Ain’t nobody got time for that! Certainly not actor-comedian Patton Oswalt:

LOL to the libs conflating the AR-15 to an M-16 when the f/t r-spread rate of the AR-15 when in .0003 per g/6 (- optic rail and boar’s tooth tumble ratio) is LESS than the fferggghshrjjdcujdjdkdk##fgvxx hrrrn — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 29, 2018

Wow. So witty and clever!

"We need a serious discussion about guns." https://t.co/0NxthW4Qvv — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 29, 2018

It’s pretty telling that the people who most need to be educated about guns and gun safety are the most resistant to it. Almost as if they prefer blissful ignorance to the truth.

Yeah, you're right, accuracy in debate is overrated. — Patrick H. (@trogdor8768) March 29, 2018

Yeah, why should we be technical and precise? Like seriously… it's not that important of a conversation right? — B. McLean Smith (@_Wolfenn) March 29, 2018

Make as many jokes as you want, but the pro gun control crowd makes themselves look bad by not knowing very basic differences between firearms. — James Carey (@JamesCarey7) March 29, 2018