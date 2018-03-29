Why do gun-grabbing liberals get so bent out of shape when they’re called out for ignorantly spouting off about guns? Earlier this month in the Washington Post, Adam Weinstein complained about gun rights advocates “gunsplaining,” aka actually giving a damn about proper gun terminology. Ain’t nobody got time for that! Certainly not actor-comedian Patton Oswalt:

Wow. So witty and clever!

It’s pretty telling that the people who most need to be educated about guns and gun safety are the most resistant to it. Almost as if they prefer blissful ignorance to the truth.

Tags: AR-15gun controlgunsM-16patton oswalt