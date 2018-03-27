Sunday night, “60 Minutes” aired the long-awaited, much-hyped Anderson Cooper interview with Stormy Daniels. Because nothing says “ratings gold” like sordid details from an alleged — and consensual — affair between the president and a porn star.

No, Stormy Daniels is much more compelling than, say, one of multiple alleged rape victims of a former president:

HEY 60 MINUTES @andersoncooper HOW ABOUT HAVING ME ON To Discuss my Book, “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That”. ….What Bill Clinton said to me after he Raped Me. https://t.co/9vsEz8YdD0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 25, 2018

Guess Juanita Broaddrick just isn’t glamorous enough to merit an interview with Anderson Cooper.

Just finished interview with Sean Hannity Radio about my Book and my four decade snub by MSM about my rape by Bill Clinton. Maybe if I had been a Porn Star instead of a hard working nurse and business owner………..I’ll be on Hannity TV Show tonite. pic.twitter.com/W8OBzf6hqR — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 26, 2018

Why are some sexual predators more equal than others? Something tells us the answer to that question is brought to you by the letter (D).

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.