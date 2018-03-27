Sunday night, “60 Minutes” aired the long-awaited, much-hyped Anderson Cooper interview with Stormy Daniels. Because nothing says “ratings gold” like sordid details from an alleged — and consensual — affair between the president and a porn star.

No, Stormy Daniels is much more compelling than, say, one of multiple alleged rape victims of a former president:

Trending

Guess Juanita Broaddrick just isn’t glamorous enough to merit an interview with Anderson Cooper.

Why are some sexual predators more equal than others? Something tells us the answer to that question is brought to you by the letter (D).

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 60 MinutesAnderson Cooperbill clintonDonald TrumpJuanita Broaddrickrapesexual assaultStormy DanielsYou'd Better Put Some Ice on That