As Twitchy told you, an armed School Resource Officer fatally shot a student who opened fire at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. That’s a good thing.
REPORT: ‘Armed School Resource Officer’ Took Down Maryland High School Shooter https://t.co/JVnlu9J6vr
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018
Or … not?
A gross, despicable human being. https://t.co/D8DFewIfSh
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018
Huh?
The armed resource officer who saved lives is not a gross, despicable human being. He’s a hero. https://t.co/nmBHNnL7Cd
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018
Wow here it is folks #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder 👆🏼
— Kmlv (@KMLVNV5) March 20, 2018
What the hell is wrong with you?
Iknow there sick jerks waiting to politicize deaths of children but I wouldn't think they would root for shooter and call hero names who saved lives
you disgust me
— Gluteus Maximus (@Gluteomaximus) March 20, 2018
So you wanted the school without an armed resource officer?… if you prefer an incident like in Florida, you're a sick individual
— Trump4Prez2020 (@No_TreadChris) March 20, 2018
the person who saved lives at the school? pic.twitter.com/4tog4pGSle
— Just Justin (@AbuAlTubar) March 20, 2018
How is this hero a despicable human being? He saved many lives.
— Timothy J.S. (@zigzagtshirt) March 20, 2018
Are you kidding me? That officer is a hero.
— Hotrod (@zippyzappyzaggy) March 20, 2018
For stopping a gunman from shooting more students…?
— Eric Vigil (@WK_EJ) March 20, 2018
No, no. Let him explain:
not referring to the guard
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018
OK, who’s he referring to, then?
Wait. WTF? I'm NOT talking about the guard. I'm talking about Dana—NRA mouthpiece.
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018
Ohhhhh OK. That makes sense! Wait … no it doesn’t.
What is wrong with people? Seriously. Obviously the guard is a heroic man, times 1,000,000. I'm referring to @DLoesch, who won't waste the chance to say how guns and more guns are America's salvation.
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018
A. I was referring to Dana. B. I would argue the mental order is being too cowardly to use your own name behind your words.
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018
A. I was referring to Dana—NOT the guard. B. Six best sellers. Who are you?
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018
Dana Loesch is gross and despicable? What did she do, exactly?
This is my real name and they're right, there's something wrong with you.
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 20, 2018
Caleb, I was not referring to the guard
— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018
Congratulations, Jeff. You’re still a colossal jackass.
If not referring to the guard, then what is the point of this tweet? Just to name call on someone you don't like?
— Eric Harding (@TheEricHarding) March 20, 2018
Basically.
***
