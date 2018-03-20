As Twitchy told you, an armed School Resource Officer fatally shot a student who opened fire at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. That’s a good thing.

REPORT: ‘Armed School Resource Officer’ Took Down Maryland High School Shooter https://t.co/JVnlu9J6vr — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

Or … not?

A gross, despicable human being. https://t.co/D8DFewIfSh — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018

Huh?

The armed resource officer who saved lives is not a gross, despicable human being. He’s a hero. https://t.co/nmBHNnL7Cd — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2018

Wow here it is folks #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder 👆🏼 — Kmlv (@KMLVNV5) March 20, 2018

What the hell is wrong with you?

Iknow there sick jerks waiting to politicize deaths of children but I wouldn't think they would root for shooter and call hero names who saved lives

you disgust me — Gluteus Maximus (@Gluteomaximus) March 20, 2018

So you wanted the school without an armed resource officer?… if you prefer an incident like in Florida, you're a sick individual — Trump4Prez2020 (@No_TreadChris) March 20, 2018

the person who saved lives at the school? pic.twitter.com/4tog4pGSle — Just Justin (@AbuAlTubar) March 20, 2018

How is this hero a despicable human being? He saved many lives. — Timothy J.S. (@zigzagtshirt) March 20, 2018

Are you kidding me? That officer is a hero. — Hotrod (@zippyzappyzaggy) March 20, 2018

For stopping a gunman from shooting more students…? — Eric Vigil (@WK_EJ) March 20, 2018

No, no. Let him explain:

not referring to the guard — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018

OK, who’s he referring to, then?

Wait. WTF? I'm NOT talking about the guard. I'm talking about Dana—NRA mouthpiece. — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018

Ohhhhh OK. That makes sense! Wait … no it doesn’t.

What is wrong with people? Seriously. Obviously the guard is a heroic man, times 1,000,000. I'm referring to @DLoesch, who won't waste the chance to say how guns and more guns are America's salvation. — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018

A. I was referring to Dana. B. I would argue the mental order is being too cowardly to use your own name behind your words. — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018

A. I was referring to Dana—NOT the guard. B. Six best sellers. Who are you? — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018

Dana Loesch is gross and despicable? What did she do, exactly?

This is my real name and they're right, there's something wrong with you. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 20, 2018

Caleb, I was not referring to the guard — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) March 20, 2018

Congratulations, Jeff. You’re still a colossal jackass.

If not referring to the guard, then what is the point of this tweet? Just to name call on someone you don't like? — Eric Harding (@TheEricHarding) March 20, 2018

Basically.

***

Related:

Sports writer Jeff Pearlman’s shot at Steve Bannon ‘might be a new low’

‘Get help, freak’: Author Jeff Pearlman fights ‘objectification’ by saying FNC women dress ‘as hookers’