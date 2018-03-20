As Twitchy told you, an armed School Resource Officer fatally shot a student who opened fire at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. That’s a good thing.

Or … not?

Huh?

Trending

No, no. Let him explain:

OK, who’s he referring to, then?

Ohhhhh OK. That makes sense! Wait … no it doesn’t.

Dana Loesch is gross and despicable? What did she do, exactly?

Congratulations, Jeff. You’re still a colossal jackass.

Basically.

***

Related:

Sports writer Jeff Pearlman’s shot at Steve Bannon ‘might be a new low’

‘Get help, freak’: Author Jeff Pearlman fights ‘objectification’ by saying FNC women dress ‘as hookers’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Great Mills High Schoolgun controlJeff PearlmanNRAshooting. School Resource Officer