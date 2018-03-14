Why should high school kids have all the #NationalWalkoutDay fun? Let’s get the little ones involved, too!

Let’s see what some of our kiddos are up to today, shall we?

Another sound you don’t hear? The sound of those kids engaged in learning, which is what they should be doing right now.

They don’t have that kind of consciousness. They’re doing this because adults who are supposed to be responsible decided that being a prop is more important than being educated.

Totally pathetic. But there’s plenty more where that came from.

And don’t worry: Kids that are too young to even be in elementary school aren’t being left out, either:

Finish that thought:

