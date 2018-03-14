Why should high school kids have all the #NationalWalkoutDay fun? Let’s get the little ones involved, too!

My neighbor is pissed the school is making his kids walk out. They're like 9 and 7. — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) March 14, 2018

I know several local schools doing this, FWIW. https://t.co/XtCHELPqkk — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 14, 2018

Let’s see what some of our kiddos are up to today, shall we?

Elementary school walkout in Alexandria, Virginia. More than 65 kids, and they are totally silent. Look at those faces. pic.twitter.com/ThyzDtyGo5 — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Total silence outside this elementary school, with more than 60 students protesting and dozens of parents watching. Only sound is posters flapping in the wind. pic.twitter.com/4RaG3osZue — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Another sound you don’t hear? The sound of those kids engaged in learning, which is what they should be doing right now.

I'm very moved by the extent and creativity of these protests. Chilling that elementary school students have this kind of consciousness. Brings me to tears. https://t.co/gRUG6FhA70 — Ellie Margolis (@EllieMargolis) March 14, 2018

They don’t have that kind of consciousness. They’re doing this because adults who are supposed to be responsible decided that being a prop is more important than being educated.

They forgot what you told them to say? https://t.co/z6NtDbdYi8 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 14, 2018

BREAKING: Leftists use children as political props. — High Capacity Rapid-Fire Ordy (@TheOpulentAmish) March 14, 2018

They are props. An elementary school student doesn’t care about the politics surrounding firearms, they care about the promise of more chocolate milk with school lunches. https://t.co/51tp5VqYCw — Justen Charters (@JustenCharters) March 14, 2018

Look, I can buy that high schoolers across the country are deciding on their own to take a stand on a political issue, but this is pathetic. https://t.co/Qvmww56Y1u — Space Force Lt. Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 14, 2018

Totally pathetic. But there’s plenty more where that came from.

Small but passionate turnout from our local elementary school to support today's #schoolwalkout #NotOneMore #GunReform #NeverAgain #NRABoycott

Again, I have no kids but I try to lead by example with peeps dioramas and protest. pic.twitter.com/9WXYEuurAZ — Maeve (@CPTSDRecovery) March 14, 2018

This is one of the elementary school protests for #NationalWalkoutDay @scottbudman reports that the parents of #AddisonElementary in @PaloAlto organized the march around the block as more of a lesson in civic engagement than gun policy. pic.twitter.com/3c1Dar2VTv — Kris Sanchez (@KrisNBC) March 14, 2018

And don’t worry: Kids that are too young to even be in elementary school aren’t being left out, either:

When our schools said that Elementary School kids were too young to walk out & parents complained about *GASP* "talking to their kids about guns", We found a way to give the youngest voices in our town a voice. #Evanston #NationalStudentWalkout #NationalWalkoutDay @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/LwWc2KbAT6 — Quadrants4Change (@Quadrant4change) March 14, 2018

Finish that thought: