Earlier, we told you how many in the media have done an about-face on Rex Tillerson now that he’s been fired. When Trump named him secretary of state, Tillerson was a Putin stooge! When Trump fired him, Tillerson was a victim of Trump-Russia collusion!

Well, the sudden narrative reversal isn’t limited to the media. Turns out Nancy Pelosi has also had a change of heart:

We’ve got whiplash!

That’s par for the course with her.

But it gets even better:

Right on schedule!

Good point.

Wherever the money is.

