Earlier, we told you how many in the media have done an about-face on Rex Tillerson now that he’s been fired. When Trump named him secretary of state, Tillerson was a Putin stooge! When Trump fired him, Tillerson was a victim of Trump-Russia collusion!
Well, the sudden narrative reversal isn’t limited to the media. Turns out Nancy Pelosi has also had a change of heart:
You seriously cannot make up how fast life comes at Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/KJ0RfZwgLY
— Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) March 13, 2018
We’ve got whiplash!
The contrast between those opening paragraphs is really amazing.
— Joe Fulwiler (@JoevialTexas) March 13, 2018
this is hilarious
— Travis Nix (@tnix113) March 13, 2018
Classic.
— segstl (@s_segstl) March 13, 2018
This is just embarrassing for @NancyPelosi
— Chelsie (@Chelsie_Elsie) March 13, 2018
That’s par for the course with her.
But it gets even better:
And now Pelosi is fundraising off it https://t.co/ax8ec1jaLw
— Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) March 13, 2018
Tillerson's ouster is now a Democratic fundraising pitch pic.twitter.com/qbe9CCBEst
— Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) March 13, 2018
Right on schedule!
I recently came to the conclusion that the Left may have late-night talk shows and SNL… but we have the Left.
R's +10
— Think About It (@ChipsAHoying) March 13, 2018
Good point.
Better check with the weatherman to see which way Nancy will go tomorrow
— G – Man (@gstagner) March 13, 2018
Wherever the money is.