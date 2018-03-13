Earlier, we told you how many in the media have done an about-face on Rex Tillerson now that he’s been fired. When Trump named him secretary of state, Tillerson was a Putin stooge! When Trump fired him, Tillerson was a victim of Trump-Russia collusion!

Well, the sudden narrative reversal isn’t limited to the media. Turns out Nancy Pelosi has also had a change of heart:

You seriously cannot make up how fast life comes at Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/KJ0RfZwgLY — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) March 13, 2018

We’ve got whiplash!

The contrast between those opening paragraphs is really amazing. — Joe Fulwiler (@JoevialTexas) March 13, 2018

this is hilarious — Travis Nix (@tnix113) March 13, 2018

This is just embarrassing for @NancyPelosi — Chelsie (@Chelsie_Elsie) March 13, 2018

That’s par for the course with her.

But it gets even better:

And now Pelosi is fundraising off it https://t.co/ax8ec1jaLw — Michael Shapiro (@mis2127) March 13, 2018

Tillerson's ouster is now a Democratic fundraising pitch pic.twitter.com/qbe9CCBEst — Josh Lederman (@joshledermanAP) March 13, 2018

Right on schedule!

I recently came to the conclusion that the Left may have late-night talk shows and SNL… but we have the Left. R's +10 — Think About It (@ChipsAHoying) March 13, 2018

Good point.

Better check with the weatherman to see which way Nancy will go tomorrow — G – Man (@gstagner) March 13, 2018

Wherever the money is.