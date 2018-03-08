As Twitchy told you, Bernie Sanders will be hosting a town hall on income inequality later this month. We sincerely hope that he’ll

Oh, please.

Entry level worker is responsible for only their job. CEO is responsible for thousands of jobs. On a responsibility level, the CEO is paid fairly. — Logic and Liberty (@JoshuaKurban) March 8, 2018

And yet, he probably doesn't have three homes. https://t.co/FPuCc7RWtc — Dodd (@Amuk3) March 8, 2018

And even if he does, it’s none of Bernie’s damn business. Bernie’s got three houses — and they’re all made of glass.

How much more money do you make than your staffers? Asking for a friend. — CWest631 (@Cwest631) March 8, 2018

You’ve created 0 jobs and make more than the majority of Americans. Where do you get off? — Vic Romano (@rustyslamington) March 8, 2018

You have 3 times the homes that I have, and I pay your salary. Outrage or nah? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) March 8, 2018

How much money did you make in comparison to America's median wage? — Rumblo (@Rumblestripss) March 8, 2018

The lifetime politician living on taxpayer dollars with 3 houses is upset a man who is responsible for 100,000 jobs makes a lot of money? — Will Akel (@Willakel32) March 8, 2018

Which Honeywell employee is forced to work there? How many of those employees ASKED Honeywell for a job AND agreed to said salary? Oh, that’s right, all of them. The outrage is that you speak for others coupled with an inability to understand a free market. #PrayForBernie — Graham (@badgrahammar_) March 8, 2018

What an idiotic statement coming from someone who has never run a company or had the lives of people dependent on his leadership. Thank God you didn't win. — magnus13 (@magnus1326) March 8, 2018

