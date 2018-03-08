Is our children learning? Not if Kurt Eichenwald has anything to say about it. This afternoon, he volunteered this advice for David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and other leaders of the Junior Anti-Gun Brigade:

1. I have advice for @Emma4Change, @davidhogg111 and other students leading this country toward an end to this gun nightmare. When you go to Washington for protest, DON'T LEAVE. A one day event will be a one day story. Start a MASS, unending protest until something is done…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 8, 2018

2….yes, this is hard core. Yes, it means you will be leaving school for awhile, and might even delay graduation. But the longer it goes, the more students who will walk out all over the country and come join you. Adults are too cowardly to do anything. Shame our generation…. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 8, 2018

3…day-in, day-out, make members of Congress drive to their fundraisers seeing you on the street. No violence, no vandalism. Power in numbers. Power in insistence. Power in refusing to back down. You will become the story, day-in and day-out for months on end. DONT LEAVE. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 8, 2018

You stay uninformed! Just as long as you stay in that spotlight!

They have school, man. How about the adults take over the unending protest so these kids can get through college and take over the country. — lucyham (@lucyham) March 8, 2018

…because adults are lazy and disingenuous. Yes, this will delay college – no different than the Vietnam war did for lots of another generation. This is war. If millions of kids get delayed a year, millions of college applications will be the same. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 8, 2018

How are 14-18 year olds supposed to get by? I like what you’re saying but they would need money and some other logistics to make it work. — Ipso Facto (@xIpsoFacto) March 8, 2018

Trust me, the money and support will come. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 8, 2018

Trust him, you guys.

Well, then. That settles that! We should definitely be encouraging kids to forgo education in favor of ignorance.

Perfect. They now have funding and they don't have to go to work. (They will have to make up school days.) — Miss Butter (@MissButter) March 8, 2018

I would contribute to a fund that provides their room & board. — Cheri DelBrocco (@cdelbrocco) March 8, 2018

I agree. They need to "sit in" and stay. — C Hughes 🍀 (@Rapieress) March 8, 2018

They don’t need no education! As long as they attend the Gun Grabber School of Thought, these kids’ll be juuuuuuust fine.

Shorter @kurteichenwald: if you have to quit high school to push my political agenda, that’s okay pic.twitter.com/f1dQihgY1N — elisabethlehem (@elisabethlehem) March 8, 2018

For the children. Always.

Manipulating children for political gain. Eichenwald makes me sick. — Victor Laszlo (@glenn_fogle) March 8, 2018

He’s pathetic. And no kid should be taking advice from him. On anything. Ever.

