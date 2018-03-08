Is our children learning? Not if Kurt Eichenwald has anything to say about it. This afternoon, he volunteered this advice for David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and other leaders of the Junior Anti-Gun Brigade:

You stay uninformed! Just as long as you stay in that spotlight!

Trust him, you guys.

Well, then. That settles that! We should definitely be encouraging kids to forgo education in favor of ignorance.

They don’t need no education! As long as they attend the Gun Grabber School of Thought, these kids’ll be juuuuuuust fine.

For the children. Always.

He’s pathetic. And no kid should be taking advice from him. On anything. Ever.

