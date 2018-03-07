Brace yourselves, because McDonald’s is kicking feminism up a notch.

But they’re not just talking the talk; they’re walking the walk, too:

More from Business Insider:

Franchisee Patricia Williams flipped the sign at her restaurant in Lynwood, California, in honor of International Women’s Day.

On Thursday, McDonald’s will turn its logo upside down on all digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, 100 restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers” to celebrate International Women’s Day.

“In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement.