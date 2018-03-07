Brace yourselves, because McDonald’s is kicking feminism up a notch.
“Sir, we’re replacing a large number of our cashiers with automated menus and people aren’t happy about it. What do we do?”
“Tell everyone we’re feminists.” https://t.co/OWKwDEpDmB
— Captain Marvelous (@ShinGokaiRed) March 7, 2018
But they’re not just talking the talk; they’re walking the walk, too:
McDonald's is flipping its iconic arches upside down because women https://t.co/Pf7f1OtY5U
Everything is unbelievably stupid
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) March 7, 2018
More from Business Insider:
Franchisee Patricia Williams flipped the sign at her restaurant in Lynwood, California, in honor of International Women’s Day.
On Thursday, McDonald’s will turn its logo upside down on all digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, 100 restaurants will have special “packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers” to celebrate International Women’s Day.
“In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants,” McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement.
That’s nice, McDonald’s. It is also, unfortunately, pretty problematic:
Do I dare say that I did not immediately see a “W” for woman?
— Dale Wolf, Engineer, pt Corgi Trainer (@dewolf732) March 7, 2018
Am I the only one that sees the unintended consequences in this visual? #ForgiveMeForPointingItOut #JustSayin
— Michael Fleet (@McFleet711) March 7, 2018
It's the first thing I thought of. Fanfreakintastic. Ugh.
— Carol Ott 🏚️ (@CarolSOtt) March 7, 2018
You see it, too, right?
Are those boobs or a W? 🤔
— 4merlion (@4merlion) March 7, 2018
Oh I get it, because they look like boobs. https://t.co/XZqkHkvMO0
— Happy now, Mama? (@mattbramanti) March 7, 2018
The sign looks like a pair of sagging breasts.
— Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) March 7, 2018
I think they could have thought of a better way to honor women than to turn their logo into a pair of boobs.
— Mario (@1M26) March 7, 2018