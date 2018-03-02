Oh, hey. Didn’t think the Broward County Sheriff’s office could possibly look any more incompetent? Well, we’ve got some news for you:

Documents show a sheriff's office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting. https://t.co/iPRHsXd6ux — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2018

More from the AP (emphasis ours):

A sheriff’s office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting, according to documents obtained by the Miami Herald. The newspaper reported late Thursday that it had obtained a partial Broward Sheriff’s Office dispatch log, which showed that Capt. Jan Jordan gave the order for deputies to establish a perimeter. An earlier report on the call logs published by Fox News showed that the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would have been over by the time Jordan gave her order.

So, if those call logs are accurate, then not only were multiple deputies told not to enter the school, but they weren’t even directed to form a perimeter until the shooting was over. Until after 17 people were already dead or dying.

Those kids never had a chance.

