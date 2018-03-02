To call the Democrats shameless is basically stating the obvious. But this is low, even for them:

This is not a drill.

Trending

Good Lord.

It kind of is, yes.

How is this even remotely OK?

Shame on the DNC. This is disgusting.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDNCfundraisingfundraising emailParkland shooting