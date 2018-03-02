To call the Democrats shameless is basically stating the obvious. But this is low, even for them:
Now a Parkland student is signing Democratic party emails. pic.twitter.com/r8gbCQAzC3
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 2, 2018
Parkland students fundraising for the DNC pic.twitter.com/aa4Z2Oe5FI
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 2, 2018
This is not a drill.
where is the fundraising part? This is getting young people to register to vote, no?
— Old Rant Dump (@TrumpinTheShark) March 2, 2018
When you fill out the form you get this pic.twitter.com/Jgb4Fz5wnm
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 2, 2018
Good Lord.
So I guess we know why they won’t criticize the Democrat Sheriff now https://t.co/ggvzM3KPjo
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 2, 2018
Not really a surprise.
But it does make you wonder…is this why the are unwilling to criticize the Democrat Sheriff of Broward county?
The question is totally legitimate. https://t.co/HX4DYDUq7V
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 2, 2018
It kind of is, yes.
Those 4-5 kids are basically just Dem activists at this point. https://t.co/BDcYT5oGJX
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) March 2, 2018
How is this even remotely OK?
"Never let a crisis go to waste."
— Matt (@jackalswitch79) March 2, 2018
“Never let a crisis go to waste”
— Brian Dean (@DoctahDean) March 2, 2018
Shame on the DNC. This is disgusting.
This is getting absurd. That the DNC even would think to capitalize off these kids speaks volumes. https://t.co/WuPT1XRTaP
— Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 2, 2018
— Peter M. Brown (@PeterMBrown45) March 2, 2018
— Joss (@Spritely2315) March 2, 2018
— Angelo (@angelo100) March 2, 2018
The Democrat Party is composed of vampires. https://t.co/IZFCuCZDv7
— Mitch G, Thats Me. (@mgcat) March 2, 2018
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.