Nancy Pelosi has been rightly dragged for her sneering “crumbs” take on tax reform. But how are these comments from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross any less offensive?

No big deal? Tell that to Americans who want to buy a car and don’t have the same financial resources as someone with a several-hundred-million-dollar net worth. Someone like, say, Wilbur Ross.

Trending

Be better than Democrats. Lord knows they’ve set the bar low enough. Because this? This is not helpful:

If Nancy Pelosi is Marie Antoinette, Wilbur Ross is Louis XVI. Not a good look, buddy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: aluminumbeercanscarssoupsteeltariffsWilbur Ross