Nancy Pelosi has been rightly dragged for her sneering “crumbs” take on tax reform. But how are these comments from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross any less offensive?

Wilbur Ross on @CNBC now: "There’s about 1 ton of steel in a car. The price of a ton of steel is $700 or so, so 25% on that would be one half of 1% price increase on the typical $35000 car. So it’s no big deal." pic.twitter.com/SHJ7gYW9kS — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 2, 2018

No big deal? Tell that to Americans who want to buy a car and don’t have the same financial resources as someone with a several-hundred-million-dollar net worth. Someone like, say, Wilbur Ross.

Ooh, this is fun. So a new $175/vehicle tax x 17M vehicles sold in the USA (2017) = almost $3B in new annual consumer taxes, JUST for steel & autos. Then do the same calc for all the other industries and THEN add aluminum taxes, and we're starting to talk real money! https://t.co/nWsC7x0vDM — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) March 2, 2018

"Crumbs" — Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) March 2, 2018

So now the administration is pursuing the "crumbs" strategy that was so effective for Dems. https://t.co/1FkoXVzzOn — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 2, 2018

Pelosi says "crumbs" about the tax cut. Wilbur Ross says "no big deal" about higher steel prices. Exactly the same thing. The same economic error, the same arrogance and tin ear of the wealthy and elite. The same "let them eat cake." Let's be consistent. #trade https://t.co/JhfxmR5P0O — Tom Giovanetti (@tgiovanetti) March 2, 2018

Be better than Democrats. Lord knows they’ve set the bar low enough. Because this? This is not helpful:

"I just bought this can today," Trump's U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on TV, holding up a @CampbellSoupCo soup can before switching to @CocaCola in an attempt to illustrate that the effect of steel & aluminum tariffs on consumer prices is overblown. pic.twitter.com/8nQkajRRBE — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) March 2, 2018

Here's U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross using cans of soup, beer, and soda to defend steel and aluminum tariffs. pic.twitter.com/XJWw8MoRGo — CNBC (@CNBC) March 2, 2018

"I just bought this can today," Wilbur Ross just said, referring to a can of soup, exploding the popular understanding of what it is like to be Wilbur Ross on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/bQRnJWKL3E — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) March 2, 2018

If Nancy Pelosi is Marie Antoinette, Wilbur Ross is Louis XVI. Not a good look, buddy.