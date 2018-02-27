We know the phrase “lit AF” gets tossed around a lot these days, but, well, this is gonna be lit AF:

I'm speaking tomorrow night at Creighton University! And I've decided on my topic: "A Full Defense Of The Second Amendment" https://t.co/97abQz7Vf0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 27, 2018

What better way to spend a night than watching Ben Shapiro shoot holes in the gun control narrative?

You Go Ben!!! I'll be praying for you while you are traveling! ✨🙏🏻 — Leann (@Leannsm19342378) February 27, 2018

Oooooh! Sounds good! — Steve Buckland (@SteveBuckland4) February 27, 2018

Go Ben Go! — Myredheadedrant (@myredheadedrant) February 27, 2018

Can’t wait 👍🏻 — Scott Sez; #ResignSherrifIsrael (@Scott_C_Young) February 27, 2018

Knock it out of the park. — WestTexasDust (@WestTexasDust) February 27, 2018

We have no doubt he will.