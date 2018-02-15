Yesterday, we told you that Stormy Daniels was reportedly gearing up to “tell her story.”

Well, it looks like that story might be pretty, um, juicy:

Stormy Daniels reportedly has kept the dress she wore during her 2006 night with Trump. And she’s planning on having the dress forensically tested to search for any DNA that proves she isn’t lying about what took place that night. https://t.co/nBkLcQ35oY — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 15, 2018

Celebrity gossip site The Blast reports:

Stormy Daniels pulled a Monica Lewinsky and held on to the dress she wore to an alleged hotel rendezvous with President Donald Trump, and now we are told she’s going to get it tested for DNA to back up her story. Sources close to Daniels tell The Blast the shimmering gold mini dress with a plunging neckline was kept in pristine condition after her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump at the Lake Tahoe hotel suite. We’re told Daniels is planning on having the dress forensically tested to search for any DNA that proves she isn’t lying about her tryst with Trump, including samples of skin, hair or … anything.

So … Who saw this coming? (Pun maybe intended.)

Take a bow.

Impressive. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 15, 2018

But seriously:

WHO DOES THIS https://t.co/L4mpqEmeBm — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) February 15, 2018

What a time to be alive.

Are we really going to have a repeat of "the blue dress"? — Indira Lakshmanan (@Indira_L) February 15, 2018

Two men now share a common thread of having had affairs (alleged in the case of Trump) with separate women who have a weird, disciplined commitment for preserving soiled clothing, as well as sharing a connection to one woman who couldn't even manage to hold on to her own emails. https://t.co/Y7Y1f2kENz — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) February 15, 2018

We will forever relive the 90s because we are sinful creatures etc etc https://t.co/IOftvlp70k — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 15, 2018

Now, it’s probably implied, but it might not be a bad idea to take this story with at least a few grains of salt.

I've never heard of The Blast before today, and therefore think we should wait before freaking out about this Stormy dress thing? — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 15, 2018

Guess soon enough, we’ll find out one way or another.