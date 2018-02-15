Yesterday, we told you that Stormy Daniels was reportedly gearing up to “tell her story.”

Well, it looks like that story might be pretty, um, juicy:

Celebrity gossip site The Blast reports:

Stormy Daniels pulled a Monica Lewinsky and held on to the dress she wore to an alleged hotel rendezvous with President Donald Trump, and now we are told she’s going to get it tested for DNA to back up her story.

Sources close to Daniels tell The Blast the shimmering gold mini dress with a plunging neckline was kept in pristine condition after her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump at the Lake Tahoe hotel suite.

We’re told Daniels is planning on having the dress forensically tested to search for any DNA that proves she isn’t lying about her tryst with Trump, including samples of skin, hair or … anything.

So … Who saw this coming? (Pun maybe intended.)

Take a bow.

But seriously:

What a time to be alive.

Now, it’s probably implied, but it might not be a bad idea to take this story with at least a few grains of salt.

Guess soon enough, we’ll find out one way or another.

