Rob Porter was framed, you guys. By glass:

NEW details about what Rob Porter told the WH hours after pictures of black-eyed ex-wife surfaced — she bruised her eye while they struggled over Venetian glass. With 2nd wife, he told staff he broke window of 2nd ex-wife’s house with index finger https://t.co/jmSUz6eTsp

Rob Porter says he didn't punch glass as alleged: "Porter said he and Willoughby were separated at the time. He returned to the house to collect his clothes, and while tapping the glass door pane with his index finger, his knuckle went through the glass." https://t.co/uDLwv7gUbn

More from ABC News:

Porter told senior staffers his first ex-wife, Colbie Holderness, received a black eye and facial bruises during an argument as the two struggled over Venetian glass in their hotel room while on vacation in Venice in the early 2000s after they were married.

He said that “[Holderness] was ready to throw glass onto the floor to smash and they both lunged for the glass and there was a struggle,” according to two people with knowledge of the account.

…

In the case of the restraining order that his second ex-wife Jennifer Willoughby filed against him for allegedly breaking into their house with his fist, Porter said that he was merely tapping the glass pane with his index finger, according to the two people with knowledge of what he shared with senior staff.

Porter said he and Willoughby were separated at the time. He returned to the house to collect his clothes, and while tapping the glass door pane with his index finger, his knuckle went through the glass. Porter said he went into the house to wrap up the wound but Willoughby told him to leave, and then she called the police.

She said that he punched through the door with his fist, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by ABC News.