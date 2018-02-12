Rob Porter was framed, you guys. By glass:
NEW details about what Rob Porter told the WH hours after pictures of black-eyed ex-wife surfaced — she bruised her eye while they struggled over Venetian glass. With 2nd wife, he told staff he broke window of 2nd ex-wife’s house with index finger https://t.co/jmSUz6eTsp
— Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) February 12, 2018
Rob Porter says he didn't punch glass as alleged:
"Porter said he and Willoughby were separated at the time. He returned to the house to collect his clothes, and while tapping the glass door pane with his index finger, his knuckle went through the glass."https://t.co/uDLwv7gUbn
— Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 12, 2018
More from ABC News:
Porter told senior staffers his first ex-wife, Colbie Holderness, received a black eye and facial bruises during an argument as the two struggled over Venetian glass in their hotel room while on vacation in Venice in the early 2000s after they were married.
He said that “[Holderness] was ready to throw glass onto the floor to smash and they both lunged for the glass and there was a struggle,” according to two people with knowledge of the account.
…
In the case of the restraining order that his second ex-wife Jennifer Willoughby filed against him for allegedly breaking into their house with his fist, Porter said that he was merely tapping the glass pane with his index finger, according to the two people with knowledge of what he shared with senior staff.
Porter said he and Willoughby were separated at the time. He returned to the house to collect his clothes, and while tapping the glass door pane with his index finger, his knuckle went through the glass. Porter said he went into the house to wrap up the wound but Willoughby told him to leave, and then she called the police.
She said that he punched through the door with his fist, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by ABC News.
Glass/windows seem to set this guy off into domestic violence land
— Mana (@fuun57) February 12, 2018
Those goddamn door knobs are always hitting women in abusive relationships https://t.co/dkgQUvjSMf
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 12, 2018
Strong finger muscles there
— Name? (@HurricaneFetta) February 12, 2018
Did he do that with a Bruce Lee 1 inch death punch?
— Derek J. McKnight (@Muskie_Medic) February 12, 2018
He broke a window with a single finger? https://t.co/AFV5nm8Uhi
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 12, 2018
What? You mean you haven’t done that?
I have a real American index finger, it breaks windows all the time.
— Kalena Lindsey (@kalena141) February 12, 2018
Who hasn't accidentally Incredible Hulk'd their way through a glass door?
— Shawna (@shawna_bray) February 12, 2018
Let he who hasn’t cast the first stone. Just not at anyone’s face. Wouldn’t want people to get the wrong idea or anything.
Well I'm sold. How could anyone possibly doubt this guy???
[Insert ignorant comment misusing the term "due process" here] https://t.co/PwqeRbGNJI
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 12, 2018