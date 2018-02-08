EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt committed climate change heresy when he had the gall — the gall! — to suggest that climate change isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

EPA's Pruitt suggests global warming may not be a "bad thing" for humans https://t.co/oBhxWQxFgS — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 8, 2018

A breathless Nick Visser writes at the HuffPost:

Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, alluded earlier this week that global warming may be beneficial to humans, once again questioning the world’s leading scientists who have declared the phenomenon one of the greatest known threats to humanity.

In an interview that aired Tuesday on KSNV, a Nevada television station, Pruitt questioned how accurately scientists could predict the planet’s ideal temperature in 2100, or even this year, and said humans had “flourished” in times of past warmth. “We know humans have most flourished during times of what, warming trends,” Pruitt said during the interview. “I think there’s assumptions made that because the climate is warming, that that necessarily is a bad thing. Do we really know what the ideal surface temperature should be in the year 2100, in the year 2018?”

He continued: “That’s fairly arrogant for us to think that we know exactly what it should be in 2100.” How dare Pruitt point out that climate change is anything but a new phenomenon or suggest that humans don’t have all the answers! The Democrats are just beside themselves with shock and disgust:

File under "you can't make this stuff up:" EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt wonders whether climate change is actually good for us. https://t.co/0PbDah22BH — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 8, 2018

Jason Alexander isn’t too pleased, either:

It may not be a bad thing for EPA’s Pruitt to travel directly into the sun. https://t.co/Q1PZ0sb19v — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 8, 2018

Because tolerance.

"He didn't believe in climate change, Jerry! He denies, Jerry. Can't have people who deny. I like people who affirm." "So he's a denier." "Yes! He's a denier."https://t.co/sN72d7ZYCA — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 8, 2018

Heh.

Stick to marine biology. — Byronic Queero (@byronic_queero) February 8, 2018

Or latex sales.