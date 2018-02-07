In case New Yorkers needed a reminder that their government thinks they’re stupid:

NY lawmakers push for legislation to deter people from eating Tide Pods https://t.co/JnKsGQyCLN — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) February 7, 2018

That these lawmakers are Democrats should come as a surprise to no one.

More:

In response to the growing number of those consuming detergent pods, the legislators are introducing bills that would require detergent pods to be all one color, non-see through packaging and warning labels on each pod. “It’s not a big deal for them to use uniform colors to make them look brown.”

You know what else isn’t a big deal? Keeping laundry detergent away from your children and resisting the urge to eat it yourself.

“The key is you just shouldn’t eat it. I mean brown, red, green, whatever the case might be, it’s just ridiculous,” [Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R-Orange County)] said.

Of course it’s ridiculous. And we’re betting that Proctor & Gamble, on whom these morons are calling to change the design and formula, think it’s pretty ridiculous, too.

They not only want Tide Pods to taste more bitter, but to smell worse. Because everybody wants their laundry to stink before they even wear it. https://t.co/f2WLk3akOH — Tom Reynolds (@Beregond) February 7, 2018

Fucking morons. People eating these AREN’T MISTAKING THEM FOR CANDY. THEY ARE IDIOTS LOOKING FOR ATTENTION. https://t.co/Lyj0keciMB — Christmas Red (@jswifty250) February 7, 2018

Actually, there’s at least one person out there who meets both of those criteria:

As Business Insider reported back in 2012:

“The incidents are skyrocketing. These pods were supposed to make household chores easier, not tempt our children to swallow harmful chemicals,” the senator said. “I saw one on my staffer’s desk and I wanted to eat it.”

‘Nuff said, right?

patient zero — forrest (@fooooorrest) February 7, 2018

It makes sense that Schumer almost ate a Tide pod. https://t.co/k2ANNngjTT — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 7, 2018

Total sense.

This is the kind of thing that sounds bs, but fact-check true: https://t.co/rJUHB5klzS — Thomas Mets (@MisterMets) February 7, 2018

If Chuck Schumer and all the New York nannies who want to ruin Tide Pods for everyone can’t figure out how not to eat detergent, that’s their problem. Not ours. So leave us the hell alone.

IDEA: Tell people not to eat Tide Pods and if they do anyway, let them die. https://t.co/1S9R645LBu — RBe (@RBPundit) February 7, 2018