The University of Minnesota has decided to switch the venue for Ben Shapiro’s upcoming speaking event from their main campus in Minneapolis to a smaller building on their St. Paul campus, citing “safety and security” concerns:

But that explanation doesn’t fly with Young America’s Foundation:

Judging by the reply-to-retweet ratio on this statement, Twitter isn’t buying your excuses for discriminating against conservative students and @benshapiro, and neither are we. Here's our handy translation of the liberal doublespeak in your statement: https://t.co/u93yITfc6d pic.twitter.com/Smqzhddc9q — YAF (@yaf) February 7, 2018

Shapiro’s not satisfied, either:

The use of "security concerns" to continually downgrade events to smaller venues or ban the public should be a concerning free speech issue. https://t.co/G9EVPRtpGV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 7, 2018

It's not my fault that people on the Left promote the possibility of violence at my events. Potential attendees shouldn't pay the price for the heckler's veto. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 7, 2018

This has now happened at Northwestern University, University of Connecticut, University of Minnesota, University of California at Berkeley, and UCLA. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 7, 2018

The problem here isn’t Shapiro. It’s the thuggish mob who seeks to intimidate and silence those with whom they disagree in the name of social justice and “anti-fascism.” And it’s the university administrators who indulge their thuggery by indulging them rather than taking a stand.

If you want to teach your students that free speech matters, and if you want to stand up to those who promote violence, ensure that full events are held and that those who violate the law aren't tolerated. End of story. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 7, 2018

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.