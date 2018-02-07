The University of Minnesota has decided to switch the venue for Ben Shapiro’s upcoming speaking event from their main campus in Minneapolis to a smaller building on their St. Paul campus, citing “safety and security” concerns:

But that explanation doesn’t fly with Young America’s Foundation:

Shapiro’s not satisfied, either:

The problem here isn’t Shapiro. It’s the thuggish mob who seeks to intimidate and silence those with whom they disagree in the name of social justice and “anti-fascism.” And it’s the university administrators who indulge their thuggery by indulging them rather than taking a stand.

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

