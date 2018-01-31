What would do without the Left to teach us the true meaning of compassion and humanity and love for our fellow man?

During his State of the Union Address last night, Donald Trump took a few moment to recognize Ji Seong-ho, a brave man who had risked his life to escape the brutal North Korean regime.

More from the Washington Post:

In 1996, he was a teenager, and North Korea was in the grip of a devastating famine that forced Ji and his siblings to eat grass and rats. Ji was trying to steal a few pieces of coal from a train so he could barter it for food, but he passed out from hunger and was hit by a train. He survived but had to have his left arm and his left leg amputated — without anesthesia — as a result. Life got even tougher for him. But a decade later, he managed to escape, making the journey across the Tumen River into China and eventually all the way down to the south of the country and across into Laos and then Thailand. From there, he was sent to South Korea — and was fitted with a prosthetic arm and leg. But he kept the crutches to remind him how far he’d come, and he waved them Tuesday night as Trump described his feats and held him up as an example of the need to act against North Korea.

Many people couldn’t help but me moved by Ji’s incredible story:

Thank you President Trump for highlighting the fate of North Korean citizens as well. So glad to see a defector there and hear his story told to the American people. If you're interested in helping people like this remarkable man, check out @LibertyinNK. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 31, 2018

That scene of a now free North Korean defector, hoisting his crutches in defiance of the evil regime there, is one of the more powerful State of the Union moments I've witnessed. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 31, 2018

It almost made me cry. This was not a right vs left moment. It was a human spirit moment. I suspect that a lot of people don’t understand how brave that man is to stand up so publicly against North Korea and the evil dictator. He could actually be in physical danger for doing it. — Midwest Deplorable (@Mdwstdeplorable) January 31, 2018

If you can’t see the triumph of the human spirit of a North Korean defector because of who the US President is you’re pathetic and heartless https://t.co/2KoNny3x6L — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 31, 2018

Indeed, it would take a heart of stone not to feel compassion and awe for what Ji went through. Evidently, Jeffrey St. Clair, progressive editor of the political journal “Counterpunch,” was born with a heart of stone:

Trump did an excellent job of using his invited guests as human shields for odious policies, especially Korea's version of Tiny Tim who brought his own crutches. — Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) January 31, 2018

What a hideously awful thing to say.

His name is Ji Seong-ho and people like you are part of the problem. https://t.co/4MH8p3nX9L — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@FOXHOUNDER1014) January 31, 2018

Indeed.

Are you human? — Plkmaxx (@plkmaxx) January 31, 2018

Seriously? I'm embarrassed for you. — Susan Prager (@SuePrager) January 31, 2018

Super cool how you stepped on Ji Seong-Ho to get on your high horse there bro. — Polish Hammer (@HardPolack) January 31, 2018

I thought you blue chekists prided yourselves on your deep concern for minorities, the handicapped, the hungry, the sick, refugees, the downtrodden, and The Little Guy. I stand corrected.https://t.co/DJPwn4QuKz — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) January 31, 2018

Wow. To make fun of someone who endured torture to no fault of his own and had the extreme courage to break free from his oppressors is the lowest of low. You are trash and a coward. — Don Stevens (@Das2eas) January 31, 2018

Jesus, dude, you’re seriously going to go after a man who barely escaped a brutal regime and suffered unimaginable horrors? WHAT IN THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH YOU?! https://t.co/ym076kim7P — Heather (@hboulware) January 31, 2018

There’s something wrong with you. You might want to see someone about it. — Golfgirlrobin (@Golfgirlrobin72) January 31, 2018

Seek professional help. You are not well. — Jim (@BurghFan99) January 31, 2018

You don't HAVE to advertise that you are an asshole. — Dr. Not Top 100 (@NocAHomaratheon) January 31, 2018

what an asshole https://t.co/dsdkbW5rKv — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 31, 2018

How does it feel to know that you're a piece of shit? — Michael Rawlinson (@mrawlinson48) January 31, 2018

Hope he’s proud of himself.

Coming from someone whose greatest accomplishment in life is getting a blue checkmark. — Jess Telling Truth (@fixurheart2016) January 31, 2018

What a disgusting comment. Like Trump or not this man has a powerful story to tell and is a hero to those he helps escape the regime in N Korea. You’ll be lucky to accomplish half of what this man has done. — Tim Eckhart (@tmeckhart) January 31, 2018