During his State of the Union Address last night, Donald Trump took a few moment to recognize Ji Seong-ho, a brave man who had risked his life to escape the brutal North Korean regime.

More from the Washington Post:

In 1996, he was a teenager, and North Korea was in the grip of a devastating famine that forced Ji and his siblings to eat grass and rats. Ji was trying to steal a few pieces of coal from a train so he could barter it for food, but he passed out from hunger and was hit by a train. He survived but had to have his left arm and his left leg amputated — without anesthesia — as a result. Life got even tougher for him.

But a decade later, he managed to escape, making the journey across the Tumen River into China and eventually all the way down to the south of the country and across into Laos and then Thailand. From there, he was sent to South Korea — and was fitted with a prosthetic arm and leg.

But he kept the crutches to remind him how far he’d come, and he waved them Tuesday night as Trump described his feats and held him up as an example of the need to act against North Korea.

Many people couldn’t help but me moved by Ji’s incredible story:

Indeed, it would take a heart of stone not to feel compassion and awe for what Ji went through. Evidently, Jeffrey St. Clair, progressive editor of the political journal “Counterpunch,” was born with a heart of stone:

What a hideously awful thing to say.

Indeed.

Hope he’s proud of himself.

