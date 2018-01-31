As Twitchy reported, Nancy Pelosi brought her resting bitch face to last night’s State of the Union Address, but, like so many of her fellow Democrats, what she apparently lacked was the ability to stand up.

Now, you might think that that’s because the Democrats are petulant children who can’t put partisan beefs aside to acknowledge the good things about America. But Pat Sajak has another theory:

What a great prank! Somebody put glue on half of the seats at State of the Union Address! — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 31, 2018

Ha!

Nice. I knew there was an explanation. — Elayne Sheriff (@SheriffElayne) January 31, 2018

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Renee DiFeboHinnegan (@ReneeLvs2trvl) January 31, 2018

You get a free spin for that one!😂😂😂 — ✨Mary Ann✨ (@MaryAnnRivi) January 31, 2018

And this is why I follow you!! 😂❤️ you are one of my favorite tweeters! — Brit Barba (@MizzBritMeister) January 31, 2018

Actually, he might be onto something.

That must be why they had such foul looks on their faces all throughout! Makes so much sense. — Melissa Kincaid (@MelissaFL79) January 31, 2018

Someone must’ve glue their lips together too. — Debbie Burk-Simpson (@burk_simpson) January 31, 2018

If only!

I’m not sure that would be a bad thing — Dr. Beverly Groyper (@LWiseaz) January 31, 2018

Right?