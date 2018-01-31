As Twitchy reported, Nancy Pelosi brought her resting bitch face to last night’s State of the Union Address, but, like so many of her fellow Democrats, what she apparently lacked was the ability to stand up.

Now, you might think that that’s because the Democrats are petulant children who can’t put partisan beefs aside to acknowledge the good things about America. But Pat Sajak has another theory:

Ha!

Actually, he might be onto something.

If only!

Right?

