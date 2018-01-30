Melania Trump came to the State of the Union Address looking classy and elegant:
Melania in all white. Winter white is such a look – and it’s a glam one on her. #SOTU
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 31, 2018
Melania Trump takes her seat at President Trump's first State of the Union pic.twitter.com/R2mP8ByXrj
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 31, 2018
But Sally Kohn was less than impressed:
Clearly her outfit is a blatant attempt to pander to her husband's base https://t.co/hEl8g0iBvb
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 31, 2018
What?
What are you saying, Sally? https://t.co/wxmEuYxNcL
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 31, 2018
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 31, 2018
Just look at that ratio, folks. Sally’s earning it.
OHAI, SALLY!!! pic.twitter.com/GjQrB7WVRl
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 31, 2018
This is a fun game. pic.twitter.com/GlkvUETaDu
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 31, 2018
— Ty (@Ty_Atty) January 31, 2018
Bet Sally wouldn’t’ve sent a tweet like that about a Democratic woman.
What a stupid comment.
— RocUF (@rocuf) January 31, 2018
What is wrong with you? FFS.
— Megan Mishler (@meggymish) January 31, 2018
Why would you say that? What is wrong with you?
— RedboneCoonhound-#RELEASETHEMEMO (@barr1966_barr) January 31, 2018
For the side of so-called inclusion, you're awfully bitchy about conservative women.
Where's your condemnation of #Hillary for keeping a sexual harasser on her staff? #Hypocrisy
— Teresa Jackson 🐘 (@RestoreHonor) January 31, 2018
This sounded a lot better in your head, didn't it?
— Gavin (@SnarkActual) January 31, 2018
Guess the ratio must’ve gotten to her. because she followed up with this:
seriously, conservatives, why do you have a hard time with sarcasm and humor, eh? it's a JOKE
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 31, 2018
Here’s the thing, Sally: Jokes are supposed to be funny. You know, like you’re supposed to be smart or something.
Don’t be catty. It’s very unbecoming.
— Mellific (@Mel_lific) January 31, 2018
Proud of yourself?
— JK (@JKHokie) January 31, 2018
You are a weak woman. Jesus.
— Robert (@tally_dad) January 31, 2018
Jealous much?
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) January 31, 2018
Omg, you're a jealous old bat.
— Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) January 31, 2018
The author of “The Opposite of Hate” people! Haha…you can’t make this stuff up.
— GTL (@Jlob8o) January 31, 2018
— Tommy H (@turbotommy208) January 31, 2018