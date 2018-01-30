Melania Trump came to the State of the Union Address looking classy and elegant:

Melania in all white. Winter white is such a look – and it’s a glam one on her. #SOTU — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 31, 2018

Melania Trump takes her seat at President Trump's first State of the Union pic.twitter.com/R2mP8ByXrj — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 31, 2018

But Sally Kohn was less than impressed:

Clearly her outfit is a blatant attempt to pander to her husband's base https://t.co/hEl8g0iBvb — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 31, 2018

What?

What are you saying, Sally? https://t.co/wxmEuYxNcL — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 31, 2018

Just look at that ratio, folks. Sally’s earning it.

This is a fun game. pic.twitter.com/GlkvUETaDu — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 31, 2018

Bet Sally wouldn’t’ve sent a tweet like that about a Democratic woman.

What a stupid comment. — RocUF (@rocuf) January 31, 2018

What is wrong with you? FFS. — Megan Mishler (@meggymish) January 31, 2018

Why would you say that? What is wrong with you? — RedboneCoonhound-#RELEASETHEMEMO (@barr1966_barr) January 31, 2018

For the side of so-called inclusion, you're awfully bitchy about conservative women. Where's your condemnation of #Hillary for keeping a sexual harasser on her staff? #Hypocrisy — Teresa Jackson 🐘 (@RestoreHonor) January 31, 2018

This sounded a lot better in your head, didn't it? — Gavin (@SnarkActual) January 31, 2018

Guess the ratio must’ve gotten to her. because she followed up with this:

seriously, conservatives, why do you have a hard time with sarcasm and humor, eh? it's a JOKE — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 31, 2018

Here’s the thing, Sally: Jokes are supposed to be funny. You know, like you’re supposed to be smart or something.

Don’t be catty. It’s very unbecoming. — Mellific (@Mel_lific) January 31, 2018

Proud of yourself? — JK (@JKHokie) January 31, 2018

You are a weak woman. Jesus. — Robert (@tally_dad) January 31, 2018

Jealous much? — catie lord (@tudsgrl) January 31, 2018

Omg, you're a jealous old bat. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) January 31, 2018