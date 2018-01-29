Last night, Nikki Haley had the gall to express her displeasure at the “Fire and Fury” Grammys stunt. Can you believe she wouldn’t fawn over a bit glorifying a book written by a guy who’s been helping to spread a completely baseless rumor that she’s had an affair with Donald Trump?

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Much like New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff, actor Don Cheadle didn’t seem to think Haley had a legitimate beef — and he told her so:

Wow, Don. Classy!

You're disrespectful and uninformed. — Tori Hart (@ToriHart4) January 29, 2018

Love you man but that was wrong and low. — Rouse House Concerts (Lindsey Lee) (@RouseHouse) January 29, 2018

"girl" — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) January 29, 2018

Calling a grown woman “girl” is sexist. Just an FYI- — Chale (@ej73333) January 29, 2018

Boy, that’s a pretty sexist way to talk to a woman that happens to be the UN ambassador for the USA — Brice Herrin™ (@Tigers930410) January 29, 2018

That seems sexist with a tinge of racism. — Steve_Jacobson (@Steve_Jacboson) January 29, 2018

Sit down “Girl”. Wow. Imagine if a Republican celebrity said that to a Democrat woman of color. — Mick (@MickGMick) January 29, 2018

How's this even remotely okay? "Sit down boy" — Can'texplain (@can_texplain) January 29, 2018

Pretty sure if I said “sit down, boy” I’d be a racist. But I guess Hollywood still follows the Weinstein Rule: it’s not sexist if you’re a Democrat. https://t.co/lrEsRWDBNG — ShoshCoin (@shoshido) January 29, 2018

Yep. The rule still stands.

sit down, dude, you’re a sexist bully. — october surprise (@roboticpressure) January 29, 2018

Another progressive champion of women. — Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) January 29, 2018

But, but his profile says #resist — Very Stable Ginger (@realchrishynes) January 29, 2018

Oh, he’s resisting, all right. Resisting the urge to act like a real man.

women not allowed to have a voice in Don Cheadle's world? Nobody is surprised by that — ChitownMike312 (@ChitownMike312) January 29, 2018