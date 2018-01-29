As Twitchy told you last night, Nikki Haley wasn’t terribly amused by Hillary Clinton’s participation in a celebrity reading of “Fire and Fury” at the Grammy Awards.

But New York Times culture reporter Dave Itzkoff doesn’t think Haley’s entirely reasonable reaction to such a pathetic display was very professional:

when you're the US ambassador to the United Nations pic.twitter.com/QcMy8rxOuf — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

"some of us love music without the politics" pic.twitter.com/kv80Aj2nu7 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

music without politics pic.twitter.com/3yJvbxej68 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

Mocking a woman who has damn good reason to be disgusted by what she saw really isn’t a good look, Dave.

How dare this woman have an opinion! — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 29, 2018

could you please be disingenuous in someone else's timeline — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

No, just keep mansplaining to Ms. Haley, Dave. For me, it's pretty simple actually: I believe women. — Russia-Linked Bot Account (@BotPropaganda) January 29, 2018

do you believe Stormy Daniels — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

I believe women can be offended when someone suggests they engage in infidelity with no proof or substantiation, even if the rest of the message looks clean — Payton (@prdelong) January 29, 2018

Exactly.

Do you not understand that the author of the book spent to last week spreading unfounded rumors of her sleeping her way to top? — Mitch (@mitdont) January 29, 2018

Evidently he doesn’t. Or he just doesn’t want to.

He wrote, “The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.” Then alluded on Bill Maher to an extra-marital affair. https://t.co/tKwiIAog4f — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 29, 2018

Wolff made a vague allegation on Bill Maher which others have interpreted to refer to specific people. There's no such charge in the book. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

Oh, please. Michael Wolff knew exactly what he was doing. Just because he did so implicitly rather than explicitly doesn’t make it any less disgusting.

The scumbag author Michael Wolff said on TV (falsely) that she was having an affair with Trump. She is married with kids. She has a right to be pissed — Mike Willow (@OrangeCoProud) January 29, 2018

Wolff made a vague allegation on Bill Maher which others have interpreted to refer to specific people. There's no such charge in the book. — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

Nikki Haley has a right to be annoyed to see Hillary Clinton and the Grammys amplify the man who has been passing around nasty rumors that Haley slept her way to the top. This is not difficult to understand. https://t.co/0E3ArnwHEi — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 29, 2018

Mr. Itzkoff: you strangely left out the part where trash author Michael Wolff made up a false and incendiary story about Haley having an affair with Trump. She has every right to complain — Victoria Balfour (@VickiBalfour) January 29, 2018

Would Itzkoff be so sneeringly dismissive of Haley’s concerns if she were a Democrat?

The author of that book slanderously alleged that Haley had an affair with Trump during a TV interview this week. — Rusty Franklin (@Woodridge_Place) January 29, 2018

wow, that changes….nothing — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

What a piece of work.

First they were silent as the author spread a despicable and clearly baseless smear against her, and now they mock her for objecting to the music industry promoting the source of that smear…. All while they pretend to care about abuse against women. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 29, 2018

P.s. it's not that they don't know why Haley is objecting, they simply don't care. They are sexist a-holes who think it's alright to promote people who smear and attack women as long as those women disagree with them politically. pic.twitter.com/bTOL7NvJUr — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 29, 2018

#BelieveAllWomen … unless they’ve got the wrong letter after their name.

What would your stance be on the Grammys doing a public reading of an Ed Klein book that forwarded the false claim that, say, David Itzkoff slept his way to the top? https://t.co/o14U6tTOg2 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2018

Imagine being this person at 7:30 am on a Monday https://t.co/zQpzkRzZpM — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 29, 2018

Imagine being the person who so callously dismisses a woman’s refusal to be part of a baseless smear campaign.

Cool twitter account bro — M. (@mjcampo) January 29, 2018

Hang in there, Dave. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 29, 2018

Next time Dave suggests Republicans have a woman problem, remember what he said about Nikki Haley.

So the left is attacking women again. — Todd (@TCribby) January 29, 2018