If this is what GOP Rep. Mia Love is up against in Utah’s 4th district … well, she’s not up against much.

Democrat Tom Taylor is hoping to unseat Love come election time, but he’s gonna have his work cut out for him:

Oh.

Trending

Everything you could? Like knitting a pussy hat for your newborn daughter? Yeah, that’s really sending a powerful message. And that message is: “I am not a serious person.”

And best of all, nothin’ says lovin’ like politicizing your daughter’s birth.

Amen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mia Lovepussy hatResistanceTom TaylorUtahWomen's March