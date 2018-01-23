If this is what GOP Rep. Mia Love is up against in Utah’s 4th district … well, she’s not up against much.

Democrat Tom Taylor is hoping to unseat Love come election time, but he’s gonna have his work cut out for him:

Colette, You were born on the #WomensMarch2018 when millions declared they will stand up against a president that openly brags about assaulting women. Things are scary now, but we're shaping the future to make the world a better place for you. Welcome to #TheResistance.#utpol pic.twitter.com/jhWdi80pHm — Tom Taylor for Congress (@tomforutah) January 22, 2018

Oh.

Did you knit it yourself? — CC95135978 (@CC95135978) January 22, 2018

Yes I did. When she gets older and she wants to know how crazy it was when @realDonaldTrump was President, I want to don a hat I made myself and tell her I did everything I could to #resist. — Tom Taylor for Congress (@tomforutah) January 22, 2018

Everything you could? Like knitting a pussy hat for your newborn daughter? Yeah, that’s really sending a powerful message. And that message is: “I am not a serious person.”

Oh Lord. 🙄 — GoneNaturalGirl (@GoneNaturalGirl) January 23, 2018

And best of all, nothin’ says lovin’ like politicizing your daughter’s birth.

I understand wanting to make the world a better place for your child. I'll never understand making them a political prop for cheap retweets. https://t.co/A7GjSm7JSE — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 23, 2018

Amen.