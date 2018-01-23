When it comes to putting her feminist money where her mouth is, Cher just doesn’t get it, babe.

Still stinging from the Schumer Shutdown fiasco, Cher lashed out at Sarah Sanders:

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

Um, OK.

Just because you may not like someone or agree with their politics, does not mean you have to be rude and start making fun of her looks.

It just makes you look like you have no ability to debate an issue so you try to hurt someone instead. #disappointed — Lisa Buik (@swashygirl) January 23, 2018

Well, to be fair, Cher actually has no ability to debate an issue.

What happened to the feminist ideal that women shouldn’t have to dress up, wear make-up, bras, lose weight, etc to please others? Lately, I’ve seen more sexism from women than men. — Plaid (@objectivmoraliT) January 23, 2018

Us girls can peck like hens for sure. 😢 — Lisa Buik (@swashygirl) January 23, 2018

Yeah … that's not what this is. — Lucy (@Kiwi_Lucy) January 23, 2018

Isn’t it, though?

Funny how you change your perspective on feminism to suit your own agenda when it’s convenient. Come up with an argument, say something smart about why you disagree with Sarah Huckabee! Come on I know you can do it if you try! — Stefanie Mullins (@stefmuffins) January 23, 2018

We know that’s a tall order for Cher, who prefers to shout her opponents into submission, but surely she could give civil disagreement a go, just this once, right?

Wrong:

SHE’S RUDE,AND SHE LIES‼️THERES NO SPECIAL DISPENSATION FOR A WOMAN WHO’S A BITCH — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

Three cheers for The Sisterhood!

I am blown away and thought better of you. This is part of the problem with Twitter. You see the ugly side in many that you did not know was there. You will never be part of the reason this country heals. I was naive to think differently of you. #imabitchtoo — Lisa Buik (@swashygirl) January 23, 2018

***

