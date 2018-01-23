When it comes to putting her feminist money where her mouth is, Cher just doesn’t get it, babe.

Still stinging from the Schumer Shutdown fiasco, Cher lashed out at Sarah Sanders:

Um, OK.

Well, to be fair, Cher actually has no ability to debate an issue.

Isn’t it, though?

We know that’s a tall order for Cher, who prefers to shout her opponents into submission, but surely she could give civil disagreement a go, just this once, right?

Wrong:

Three cheers for The Sisterhood!

