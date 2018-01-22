The government shutdown is over, but that’s no reason to stop kicking Chuck Schumer around. If the Jon Gabriel-inspired GIF fest was the main course, this tweet from Jesse Kelly is the sweet, sweet icing on the cake:
Does the GOP tax plan give Mitch McConnell an extra deduction for his ownership of Chuck Schumer?
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 22, 2018
Ha!
Zing!
— Kurtis (@KurtisBacks) January 22, 2018
Sick-sick-sick burn. Carry on.
— Jimmy McSavage 周长维德 (@JimmyMcSavage) January 22, 2018
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2018
— Sarah J. Lepetomane (@SarahFaith74) January 22, 2018
— Elaine Denes (@ElaineD9999999) January 22, 2018
A++++++++++++++++++++ pic.twitter.com/h1OwEAyZds
— Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@DeebsFTL) January 22, 2018
#owned pic.twitter.com/dHnv3QIhQO
— Michael pratschner (@mpratschner) January 22, 2018
That was a good one👍 pic.twitter.com/LrQJjiPC4R
— Jennifer Thacker (@Jenndee19) January 22, 2018
— Fozzy Beard (@Fozzy_Beard) January 22, 2018
— santa claus motherfucker (@rpatrickd) January 22, 2018
You win. Bravo!!
— Kristen VonBerg (@khvonberg) January 22, 2018
Extra icing?
There’s going to be a lot of depreciation.
— Jason Jones (@psujwj) January 22, 2018
He can write off the depreciation
— Epstein's Mother 🌶 (@PunditErrant) January 22, 2018
Only depreciation.
— John J. Brennan III (@BrennansLaw) January 22, 2018
Just delicious.