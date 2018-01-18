OMG, you guys! Did you hear? As if we needed more proof that GOP Sen. Tom Cotton is the devil, here’s this outrageous story:

From the Arkansas Times:

Ozark Indivisible, the activist group that has been pressing members of Congress from Arkansas on health care, immigration and other issues, reported on its Twitter account last night that people calling Sen. Tom Cotton’s office had received cease-and-desist letters and posted the image above.

Wow. That Tom Cotton is such a thin-skinned snowflake! He must be! What other possible explanation is there?

Turns out, there’s actually a pretty good explanation for that cease-and-desist letter. Cotton staffer and national security expert John Noonan explains:

And what’s more, the person who reportedly received the letter didn’t even deny that they’d used the c-word:

“I believe if Tom Cotton’s office were to respond as to why they sent this letter, I think they just honestly don’t want to listen to any citizen’s opposing view or hear the numerous grave concerns U.S. citizens have about the serious & ongoing attack on our Democracy and past election cycle in which a foreign, hostile Russian government interfered, they don’t want U.S. citizens to call and speak their mind and truth in a very direct manner and they obviously don’t want to be held accountable for their words and actions while serving all the people in this nation. I may have used unprofessional and unbecoming language at times as the anxiety and stress of what I’m witnessing is at times too great a burden to control and I have vehemently expressed my righteous anger at Senator Cotton’s complicitness with this harmful regime.”

It sure does.

You’ve gotta love how they couch their guilt in “righteous anger.” Weasel words, indeed.

For what it’s worth, former Obama NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor, who initially called Cotton out for the letter before he had all the facts, shared one of Noonan’s tweets and admitted his mistake:

Good on him. Really.

