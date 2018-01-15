When she’s not meeting with murderous Syrian dictators, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is rationalizing North Korean dictators’ nuclear aggression.

No, really:

We've got to understand that North Korea is holding onto these nuclear weapons because they think it is their only protection from the United States coming in and doing to them what the United States has done to so many countries throughout history. pic.twitter.com/EVmPBEg0Ay — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 15, 2018

Tulsi Gabbard, ladies and gentlemen.

That does not make sense. — Brian Carter (@briancarter575) January 15, 2018

You seriously did not say that..O M G… — Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) January 15, 2018

Wtf? Is she serious? — minackarack (@awwwwwwshizzle) January 15, 2018

You can't be serious. — Steve Baxter (@BaxterSB224) January 15, 2018

She’s dead-serious. And that’s what’s so depressing.

This is so astonishingly backwards and revealing – and from a U.S. Congresswoman, of all people. This is EXACTLY what Kim Jong Un wants the world to think. Shame on you. — Eric Sunray (@EricSunray) January 15, 2018

Shorter @TulsiGabbard: "I know nothing about North Korea" "I award you no points and may God have mercy on your soul" https://t.co/AlVzSAJ6CN — joe warner (@jwarner180) January 15, 2018

Have mercy on us, too. Our brains don’t deserve this kind of punishment.