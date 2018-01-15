When she’s not meeting with murderous Syrian dictators, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is rationalizing North Korean dictators’ nuclear aggression.

No, really:

Tulsi Gabbard, ladies and gentlemen.

She’s dead-serious. And that’s what’s so depressing.

Have mercy on us, too. Our brains don’t deserve this kind of punishment.

