As Twitchy told you, last night, NBC found themselves at the center of unwanted attention over a tweet saying “Nothing but respect for OUR future president” — with a photo of Oprah.

This morning, they sent out an weak explanation for it. Whether you believe them or not is entirely up to you.

Here’s the thing, though. Maybe an Oprah for President campaign isn’t such a bad idea after all. In fact, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold makes a pretty strong case for it:

We’d enjoy the crap outta that.

Why the hell not?

