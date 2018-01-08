As Twitchy told you, last night, NBC found themselves at the center of unwanted attention over a tweet saying “Nothing but respect for OUR future president” — with a photo of Oprah.
This morning, they sent out an weak explanation for it. Whether you believe them or not is entirely up to you.
NBC left their phone unlocked at the gym https://t.co/qBekBjzYJ1
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 8, 2018
Here’s the thing, though. Maybe an Oprah for President campaign isn’t such a bad idea after all. In fact, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold makes a pretty strong case for it:
I'll be honest, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders losing the Dem primary to a billionaire while being accused of racism for opposing her is definitely my jam.
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 8, 2018
We’d enjoy the crap outta that.
I’ll allow it
— Keith Larson (@KPL2383) January 8, 2018
100% here for this
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 8, 2018
— Brayn Noise (@Braynnoise_com) January 8, 2018
Let's do this!
— Blockchain Lynn (@Thumper517) January 8, 2018
Why the hell not?