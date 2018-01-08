As Twitchy told you, last night, NBC found themselves at the center of unwanted attention over a tweet saying “Nothing but respect for OUR future president” — with a photo of Oprah.

This morning, they sent out an weak explanation for it. Whether you believe them or not is entirely up to you.

NBC left their phone unlocked at the gym https://t.co/qBekBjzYJ1 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 8, 2018

Here’s the thing, though. Maybe an Oprah for President campaign isn’t such a bad idea after all. In fact, the Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold makes a pretty strong case for it:

I'll be honest, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders losing the Dem primary to a billionaire while being accused of racism for opposing her is definitely my jam. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 8, 2018

We’d enjoy the crap outta that.

