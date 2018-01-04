Just when you think Bannon vs. Trump can’t blow up anymore, here comes this from Erik Wemple:

Seriously?

Trending

You may not wanna pop all that popcorn just yet:

Alrighty then.

Only one way to find out: Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: defamationDonald TrumpErik WemplelawsuitMark GeragosStephen BannonSteve Bannon