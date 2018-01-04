Just when you think Bannon vs. Trump can’t blow up anymore, here comes this from Erik Wemple:
On CNN, Atty. Mark Geragos says he has it on 'good authority' that Steve Bannon is considering a defamation suit against President Trump.
— ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) January 4, 2018
Seriously?
oh god, i love all this so much
— Brandon (@bsteeze2008) January 4, 2018
— DJ-Kim 📰📉🤦🏻♂️ (@djjkim) January 4, 2018
Please make it happen. pic.twitter.com/EpInAhx9BS
— ___📎___ (@ThinSkinTrump) January 4, 2018
Fight. Fight. Fight! pic.twitter.com/7mZXQaKtck
— Belinda (@bellaella7) January 4, 2018
— Katie Packer Beeson (@katiepack) January 4, 2018
— RobsmyyummyCabanaboy (@RobsmyyummyCBoy) January 4, 2018
You may not wanna pop all that popcorn just yet:
I'm told on very good authority that this is complete nonsense https://t.co/U0wuMIjKu5
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 4, 2018
Alrighty then.
I’m told by a source close to me that I agree.
— Braintree (@BraintreeUSA) January 4, 2018
Only one way to find out: Stay tuned!