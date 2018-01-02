Orrin Hatch has been a GOP senator for more than four decades — and apparently, he’s had enough:

An announcement from Senator Orrin G. Hatch. #utpol pic.twitter.com/UeItaLjR3j — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 2, 2018

JUST IN: Long-serving Senator Orrin Hatch announces he is retiring at the end of this term: "Every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves." — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 2, 2018

There you have it.

Down the Hatch — Jim Antle (@jimantle) January 2, 2018

So, what’s next?

Orrin Hatch is retiring at the end of this term, possibly leading to Mitt Romney running for Senate https://t.co/KAqNK7gqlE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 2, 2018

Think Romney’s interested?