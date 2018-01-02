Every time Twitter announces a change is coming, people get frustrated because the change is, once again, not an “edit” button. But conservative blogger — and RedState superstar — Kira Davis makes a great case as to why an “edit” button might not be such a great idea after all:

Made a sp error on my last tweet and was just thinking "Why can't Twitter make an edit button????" but it's probably best they don't. The left already likes to rewrite history…can you imagine if they were allowed to rewrite their awful, uninformed and often lying tweets? — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 2, 2018

Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and leftism needs to be exposed for the garbage it is.

This is an excellent point. https://t.co/pvEAkPYpeX — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 2, 2018