As Twitchy told you yesterday, actress — and alleged Harvey Weinstein victim — Rose McGowan called out Meryl Streep for her pathetic planned “silent protest” of sexual misconduct in Hollywood at the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony.

Today, McGowan got an assist from another victim of sexual predation: Juanita Broaddrick.

Boom.

Unfortunately, Ms. Broaddrick probably shouldn’t hold her breath for Streep to answer for supporting Roman Polanski

Completely. Victims of sexual assault deserve a better advocate than Meryl Streep.

