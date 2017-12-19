As Twitchy told you yesterday, actress — and alleged Harvey Weinstein victim — Rose McGowan called out Meryl Streep for her pathetic planned “silent protest” of sexual misconduct in Hollywood at the upcoming Golden Globes ceremony.

Today, McGowan got an assist from another victim of sexual predation: Juanita Broaddrick.

If this is truly how you feel about sexual predators, Meryl, do you still support your standing ovation for Roman Polanski?

Meryl Streep Answers Rose McGowan’s Criticism Over Disgraced Mogul Harvey Weinstein – Deadline https://t.co/oRaXrIgThC — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 19, 2017

Dayum! Out of the Rose McGowan frying pan into the Juanita Broaddrick Fire! https://t.co/9qW3mwDXAD — Impressive Rack (@Pqlyur1) December 19, 2017

Unfortunately, Ms. Broaddrick probably shouldn’t hold her breath for Streep to answer for supporting Roman Polanski

Completely. Victims of sexual assault deserve a better advocate than Meryl Streep.