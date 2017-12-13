Let’s check in on the Party of Women™, shall we? Take it away, Marcy Kaptur!

NEW: Rep. Marcy Kaptur says revealing clothes female members and staffers wear is an "invitation" to sexual harassment My story: https://t.co/QMhso3DREg — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) December 13, 2017

"'I saw a member yesterday with her cleavage so deep it was down to the floor,' Rep. Marcy Kaptur tells fellow Democrats at a private meeting." https://t.co/e1334oJMMX — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 13, 2017

No, see, it seems she really said that:

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) made the comments during a private Democratic Caucus meeting Wednesday to discuss sexual harassment issues, according to two Democratic sources in the room. “I saw a member yesterday with her cleavage so deep it was down to the floor,” Kaptur said, according to the sources present. “And what I’ve seen … it’s really an invitation.” The comments left many others in the room stunned, the sources said. … In a statement to POLITICO later Wednesday, Kaptur said she never meant to suggest that women are to blame for harassment they experience.

She didn’t? Could’ve fooled us. And everyone else in the room, apparently:

Two Democratic sources said other members and staffers present in the meeting were so surprised that no one knew what to say. “Nearly everyone in the room’s mouths were wide open aghast,” one of those sources said.

Join the club:

Ouch. Not a good look. — Neo Liberal 🇺🇸 (@NeoLiberal1776) December 13, 2017

This is embarrassing. — BleedingHeart (@LunaMarleyLewis) December 13, 2017

JFC just why. What are you thinking @RepMarcyKaptur — Lyle Silverman (@lylesilverman) December 13, 2017

No, no, no, no, no, no, no. There is no excuse for harassment, no "invitation" to harassment. The only person to blame is the harasser. https://t.co/a1JWEWZ3YR — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) December 13, 2017

Yeah…it's the fault of females…that will fly.#Sarcasm — SHRED (@Hobie_SHRED) December 13, 2017

Well done, Marcy. Well. Done.