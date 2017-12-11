As Twitchy told you, the New Yorker has given longtime reporter Ryan Lizza the boot over alleged “improper sexual conduct.” For a lot of people, this news came as a bit of a shock. But as has been the case with so many others, maybe Lizza’s downfall wasn’t as far out of left field as some might have initially thought.

Going back a few years turns up something pretty interesting, actually.

Here’s Lizza, five years ago:

Ooooof.

Ouch.

