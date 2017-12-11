As Twitchy told you, the New Yorker has given longtime reporter Ryan Lizza the boot over alleged “improper sexual conduct.” For a lot of people, this news came as a bit of a shock. But as has been the case with so many others, maybe Lizza’s downfall wasn’t as far out of left field as some might have initially thought.
We desperately need @JimmyPrinceton to go through Lizza's twitter feed and RT it up lol
— Meech (@michi83) December 11, 2017
I took a quick look and nothing really stood out from his recent tweets.
Maybe if I go back a few years.
But, it's telling he has been pretty quiet about all this recently. https://t.co/3TSdZ8NP5z
— RBe (@RBPundit) December 11, 2017
Going back a few years turns up something pretty interesting, actually.
Ahem. https://t.co/MSkml45SFC
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) December 11, 2017
How many of these pervy journalists were making "Binders Full of Women" jokes?
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) November 21, 2017
Here’s Lizza, five years ago:
"Binders full of women."
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 17, 2012
Ooooof.
You, apparently, know something about women. Just not the same thing as Mr. Romney.
— Tony Schroeder (@schroedertony) December 11, 2017
I guess you had an entirely different use for your binders full of women
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) December 11, 2017
Ouch.
You were saying?
— American Hero (@trueholygoat) December 11, 2017
This Tweet didn't age well.
— David Childers 🇺🇸 (@Childerbread) December 11, 2017
BOY, THIS TWEET AGED LIKE FINE WINE!
— Syntax Error 🇺🇸🔹 (@SyntaxError1871) December 11, 2017
Talk about an own goal
— Lonely Brian Ross (@lamblock) December 11, 2017
Karma. https://t.co/ne5W0vwra4
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) December 11, 2017
— Jason Heard (@jheard15) December 11, 2017