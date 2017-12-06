In the all-time list of biggest gluttons for punishment, Bill O’Reilly must be right up there:
Al Franken doomed. How should Americans process all the allegations in play? We’ll deal with it tonight on https://t.co/fqUvO5EEW0.
— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 6, 2017
Bill. Bill.
You’d know, Mr Grabby Hands.
— Sac1775 (@Sac1775) December 6, 2017
We cant all pay them off with $32 million like you did
— Johnny Johnson (@flatcalm1) December 6, 2017
Wow. How do you have the audacity?
— Sheila Brown (@Sheilabgood) December 6, 2017
You really have no shame, do you?
— DoctaJ (@JHolmes_MD) December 6, 2017
Evidently not.
People in glass houses, Bill
— Katherine Robinson🗽🌊🌊🌊 (@KMR31871) December 6, 2017
Bill This Is Not Your Lane pic.twitter.com/D1tRLHtfQ2
— 02.04.18 #FlyEaglesFly (@Huey_G_Newton) December 6, 2017
Not sure you should ever be weighing in on this topic
— AdamAnnapolis (@adamannapolis) December 6, 2017
Right? He’s got enough on his plate as it is.
Just deal with your next sexual harassment settlement payment https://t.co/SqABlCwfl0
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 6, 2017
