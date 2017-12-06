In the all-time list of biggest gluttons for punishment, Bill O’Reilly must be right up there:

Al Franken doomed. How should Americans process all the allegations in play? We’ll deal with it tonight on https://t.co/fqUvO5EEW0. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) December 6, 2017

Bill. Bill.

You’d know, Mr Grabby Hands. — Sac1775 (@Sac1775) December 6, 2017

We cant all pay them off with $32 million like you did — Johnny Johnson (@flatcalm1) December 6, 2017

Wow. How do you have the audacity? — Sheila Brown (@Sheilabgood) December 6, 2017

You really have no shame, do you? — DoctaJ (@JHolmes_MD) December 6, 2017

Evidently not.

People in glass houses, Bill — Katherine Robinson🗽🌊🌊🌊 (@KMR31871) December 6, 2017

Bill This Is Not Your Lane pic.twitter.com/D1tRLHtfQ2 — 02.04.18 #FlyEaglesFly (@Huey_G_Newton) December 6, 2017

Not sure you should ever be weighing in on this topic — AdamAnnapolis (@adamannapolis) December 6, 2017

Right? He’s got enough on his plate as it is.

Just deal with your next sexual harassment settlement payment https://t.co/SqABlCwfl0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 6, 2017

***

