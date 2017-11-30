Now this … this is a genuine shame.

After an ex made a nude photo of Texas GOP Rep. Joe Barton public, Barton has ultimately decided not to seek re-election:

BREAKING: Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton says he will not seek re-election after nude photo of him was posted on social media. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 30, 2017

Based on what we know about what happened, Barton was the victim here. While actual sexual predators continue to roam the halls of Congress and refuse to resign, Barton is the one calling it quits. Hardly seems right if this is really just about revenge porn.

Isn't it weird that the fat guy with the public pr*ck has shown more wisdom than the rest of the pervs combined? My hat (but not my pants) is off to you, sir. — Stella Fella (@TreeHugs23) November 30, 2017

What did he do wrong? — Doug Maverick (@DougMaverick) November 30, 2017

Revenge porn takes down a congressman. Welcome to the future. https://t.co/lR1tTClazL — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 30, 2017

Terrible his career was so hurt by revenge porn https://t.co/a9pGyxDaRI — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) November 30, 2017

Disgusting that people are applauding revenge porn. — WombatKoala🐻 (@wombat_koala) November 30, 2017

He's a victim of revenge porn. The poster should be found and prosecuted. — AnjinSA (@AnjinSA) November 30, 2017

Oh hey cool it's like the 90's all over again when sexual scandals forced republicans to resign, but democrats refused to. https://t.co/YM3Sd6vaqC — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 30, 2017

He's a victim in this (consensual pic shared without his consent) Its a shame if this is what influenced his decision (says the Democratic socialist) — Rachael (@gnrhippie) November 30, 2017

Again, FTR. I'd *never* vote for @RepJoeBarton, or any Dem/GOP. But he's getting screwed and we're are letting it happen. We'll all pay with an ever-lessening pool of willing public servants. I really hope he becomes a privacy advocate, after all this. — ☮️LizBuddie🤘 (@lizbuddie) November 30, 2017

***

