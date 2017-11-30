Now this … this is a genuine shame.

After an ex made a nude photo of Texas GOP Rep. Joe Barton public, Barton has ultimately decided not to seek re-election:

Based on what we know about what happened, Barton was the victim here. While actual sexual predators continue to roam the halls of Congress and refuse to resign, Barton is the one calling it quits. Hardly seems right if this is really just about revenge porn.

***

