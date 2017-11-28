As Twitchy told you yesterday, Donald Trump ruffled a lot of feathers (no pun intended) when he made an awkward “Pocahontas” joke about Elizabeth Warren at an event honoring Navajo code talkers. Probably the most polite thing you could say about Trump’s comment is that it was incredibly inappropriate.
But for what it’s worth, Thomas Begay, one of the heroes being honored, wasn’t too upset about it:
Just met Thomas Begay who was "puzzled" but not offended by Trump's Pocahontas quip: "The Marines made us yell 'Geronimo' when we jumped out of planes + that didn't offend me either." pic.twitter.com/6wOonggocE
