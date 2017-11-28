There are intelligent takes on the news that North Korea has launched an ICBM:

Defense Sec. Mattis: North Korea ICBM launch "went higher than any previous shot they've taken," part of effort to build missiles "that can threaten everywhere in the world." https://t.co/Q2YoGiLkrX pic.twitter.com/4v6C4TZuP5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 28, 2017

But this take from “Millennial Democrats” isn’t one of them:

For 8 years, we never worried once about Americans getting nuked to death by North Korea or any other country. Then Trump happened. Now, every single day, Americans live in constant fear of instant death – this is bad for our health and bad for the economy. — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) November 28, 2017

We’re guessing we weren’t supposed to laugh at that, but we honestly can’t help it. It’s just so dumb.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLOLOLOOOLLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLOLOLOOOLLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOOLOL — TheAmishTerp (@TheAmishTerp) November 28, 2017

Lol when the avocado wears off https://t.co/nUF6XgmFFv — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 28, 2017

History, like reality, is hard.

Bahaaaaaaa I grew up during the cold war , snowflake — PaulieHussienWalnuts (@pwalnuts1156) November 28, 2017

I guess Millennials don't take history classes in school, huh? — BigJim (@BigJimNC55) November 28, 2017

pic.twitter.com/Uk82XhEq9E — A Girl Has No Name (@Mellecon) November 28, 2017

You had your head buried in your ass for those 8 years. — Beef Supreme (@Supreme____Beef) November 28, 2017

I guess you were sleeping the past 8 years. You missed quite a bit. — Will Neubauer (@BillsThoughts49) November 28, 2017

Nukes didn't exist on this planet while Obama was POTUS. Got it. — Alwin Roe [NOF'ERY] (@TheButterZone) November 28, 2017

This really should read, “For 8 years we ignored the threat while allowing the threat to develop a new arsenal of weapons.” — counterbalance (@LeftWingApathy) November 28, 2017

For 8 yrs Obama ignored the problem and so did you. Your man god's incompetence and your own ignorance is not Trump's fault — mick j (@mfjak) November 28, 2017

You think the Norks just now decided to get nukes? Do you kids have any idea how long they've been working on this? — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) November 28, 2017

Yes. "Trump happened" and BOOM! in 10 months NK managed to develop an ICBM nuke program. Maybe if you hadn't spent the Obama admin with your head in the sand you would have seen this coming. — The Very Model (@RD_52169) November 28, 2017

Maybe they should go back to sticking their heads in the sand and leave the adulting to the grownups.

What? You live in constant fear of sudden death? Wtf? — -theYeti (@TheSmokingYeti) November 28, 2017

Who's living in fear??? Man up. — I'm yer huckleberry (@Jamesdhillman) November 28, 2017