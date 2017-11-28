There are intelligent takes on the news that North Korea has launched an ICBM:

But this take from “Millennial Democrats” isn’t one of them:

We’re guessing we weren’t supposed to laugh at that, but we honestly can’t help it. It’s just so dumb.

History, like reality, is hard.

Trending

Maybe they should go back to sticking their heads in the sand and leave the adulting to the grownups.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaDonald TrumpMillennial DemocratsNorth Koreanuclear weaponsnukes