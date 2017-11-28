Speaking this afternoon, FCC chair Ajit Pai commented on Twitter’s issues with verification and discrimination:

Is that controversial? CNN senior reporter Dylan Byers thinks so. In fact, he thinks it’s a “highly charged political statement”:

Yeah, well, suppose that’s one way to put Pai’s remarks. Another?

He made no such demand, in fact:

Pai didn’t mention this example:

Sure looks like there’s a double standard, doesn’t it?

Sometimes an apple is just an apple, Dylan.

Tags: Ajit PaiCNNconservativesdouble standardDylan Byerstwitterverificationverified