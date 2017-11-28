Speaking this afternoon, FCC chair Ajit Pai commented on Twitter’s issues with verification and discrimination:
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says in speech that Twitter has a "double standard" in suspending and de-verifying accounts from conservatives.
— Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) November 28, 2017
Is that controversial? CNN senior reporter Dylan Byers thinks so. In fact, he thinks it’s a “highly charged political statement”:
Highly charged political statement for an FCC Chairman >> https://t.co/lORiv4nOTj
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 28, 2017
Yeah, well, suppose that’s one way to put Pai’s remarks. Another?
You mean highly accurate statement
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 28, 2017
It is an accurate statement.
— 👑Erin Murray👑 (@MsErinMurray) November 28, 2017
It’s accurate
— VK (@vjeannek) November 28, 2017
Accurate statement.
— H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) November 28, 2017
But accurate.
— Brad (@P1BradMichigan) November 28, 2017
you misspelled accurate.
— UA (@UA1078) November 28, 2017
It's correct though. Why shouldn't he say it?
— Goliathmeadow (@goliathmeadow) November 28, 2017
Looks very much like "facts" to me. Next.
— BENJAMIN E. (@simplyrenoe) November 28, 2017
Since when is making a statement of fact, political? Was he demanding the government regulate Twitter's verification? No?
— ThatAuntie (@AuntieM1776) November 28, 2017
He made no such demand, in fact:
Here are the FCC chairman's full remarks on Twitter, as part of a speech on his plans to repeal net neutrality: pic.twitter.com/YBkfwVlhFB
— Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) November 28, 2017
Pai didn’t mention this example:
For example, this person expresses hate towards both a gender and a race. Still verified.
What's up with that @jack @TwitterSupport ? pic.twitter.com/M6OLO0wIgS
— Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) November 28, 2017
Sure looks like there’s a double standard, doesn’t it?
Sometimes an apple is just an apple, Dylan.
Looks like a highly accurate statement. Do you have a problem with the truth or something? O wait, I see you work for CNN……..
— Benji Smith (@BenjiQ123) November 28, 2017
If an obviously accurate statement is “highly charged political” you might want to reconsider your politics, sir.
— Robert ulerick (@cubfan296) November 28, 2017
If that is politicizing, what is the next level of it in order to describe CNN?
— Geoff (@SomeGeoffGuy) November 28, 2017