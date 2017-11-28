Speaking this afternoon, FCC chair Ajit Pai commented on Twitter’s issues with verification and discrimination:

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says in speech that Twitter has a "double standard" in suspending and de-verifying accounts from conservatives. — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) November 28, 2017

Is that controversial? CNN senior reporter Dylan Byers thinks so. In fact, he thinks it’s a “highly charged political statement”:

Highly charged political statement for an FCC Chairman >> https://t.co/lORiv4nOTj — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 28, 2017

Yeah, well, suppose that’s one way to put Pai’s remarks. Another?

You mean highly accurate statement — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 28, 2017

It is an accurate statement. — 👑Erin Murray👑 (@MsErinMurray) November 28, 2017

It’s accurate — VK (@vjeannek) November 28, 2017

Accurate statement. — H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) November 28, 2017

But accurate. — Brad (@P1BradMichigan) November 28, 2017

you misspelled accurate. — UA (@UA1078) November 28, 2017

It's correct though. Why shouldn't he say it? — Goliathmeadow (@goliathmeadow) November 28, 2017

Looks very much like "facts" to me. Next. — BENJAMIN E. (@simplyrenoe) November 28, 2017

Since when is making a statement of fact, political? Was he demanding the government regulate Twitter's verification? No? — ThatAuntie (@AuntieM1776) November 28, 2017

He made no such demand, in fact:

Here are the FCC chairman's full remarks on Twitter, as part of a speech on his plans to repeal net neutrality: pic.twitter.com/YBkfwVlhFB — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) November 28, 2017

Pai didn’t mention this example:

For example, this person expresses hate towards both a gender and a race. Still verified.

What's up with that @jack @TwitterSupport ? pic.twitter.com/M6OLO0wIgS — Rev. Mauldin 🏍 (@Reverend_Ducati) November 28, 2017

Sure looks like there’s a double standard, doesn’t it?

Sometimes an apple is just an apple, Dylan.

Looks like a highly accurate statement. Do you have a problem with the truth or something? O wait, I see you work for CNN…….. — Benji Smith (@BenjiQ123) November 28, 2017

If an obviously accurate statement is “highly charged political” you might want to reconsider your politics, sir. — Robert ulerick (@cubfan296) November 28, 2017