Yesterday, Donald Trump sent out this tweet about Obamacare:

ObamaCare premiums are going up, up, up, just as I have been predicting for two years. ObamaCare is OWNED by the Democrats, and it is a disaster. But do not worry. Even though the Dems want to Obstruct, we will Repeal & Replace right after Tax Cuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

Now, whether the GOP will actually do anything to get rid of the disaster that is Obamacare remains to be seen (and given what we’ve seen from them so far, it’s not terribly likely). But this defense of Obamacare from Lawrence O’Donnell’s producer Kyle Griffin is most definitely not grounds for keeping the law around:

Should be noted that, after 3 weeks of open enrollment, people are signing up for Obamacare at a record pace. https://t.co/gkn88wlCDh — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 24, 2017

Yeah? And?

Force has a way of doing that — lancer (@aguyfromtx) November 24, 2017

Because they're forced to. You do know what a 'mandate' is, right? — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) November 24, 2017

Yeah, that’s what happens when you mandate something. If Obamacare is so great why does it have to be mandated? pic.twitter.com/nNj4NWjR3x — Boycott Hollywood (@HwoodLiberals) November 24, 2017

Yes because they don’t want to have to pay the penalty for NOT signing up for Obamacare. — Michael Menges (@M_B_Menges) November 24, 2017

Amazing how heavy fines influence people’s actions. — Rob Dias (@realrobdias) November 24, 2017

…. to avoid the fine they can’t afford — mattaroo (@mmlundeen) November 24, 2017

Government threatens people with fines…law abiding comply. There I fixed it for you. — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) November 24, 2017

Amazing that when you force people to sign up for something or face monetary penalties, enrollment rates increase. — Brent Jensen (@woopigrazorback) November 24, 2017

They're forced to. YOU HAVE TO BY LAW. "Oh wow, we put a gun to people's heads and say they have to buy this health insurance or else they get fined, and people are signing up, wow!" — Skyler (@skyl3ragain) November 24, 2017

Cos they have to.

Otherwise they’re fined. — nate erick (@NateErick) November 24, 2017

Because they'll be penalized if they don't, — Harvey Winestain (@17ebivor) November 24, 2017

Headline: People Obey Law https://t.co/thz5b4S9pn — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 24, 2017