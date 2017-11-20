Who remembers Bob “Filthy” Filner, Democratic ex-mayor of San Diego and serial sexual harasser?

Filner was protected by leadership & Pelosi downplayed the story when it finally broke, essentially saying "that's a local matter." https://t.co/KEWaVjb7fP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 20, 2017

Well, he’s back in the news today:

News: Rep. Diana Degette just said on MSNBC that former Rep. Bob Filner “tried to pin me to the elevator door and kiss me” — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 20, 2017

.@RepDianaDeGette tells @katyturnbc she was harassed in an elevator by former Rep. Bob Filner #mtpdaily pic.twitter.com/8Q43TIM3yD — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 20, 2017

Not surprising, given Filner’s history.

Ewwwww…but not surprised as Filner is a boor. https://t.co/ktHGbJ9cVK — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 20, 2017

Oh, we've known about Filthy Filner for a long time now …https://t.co/h8CdAp75gQ https://t.co/9rqZAtUQLs — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 20, 2017

But it’s still disgusting.

She says she doesn’t understand why her female colleagues won’t name the men in congress who harass/assault them. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 20, 2017

At this point, it might be easier to name the men in Congress who haven’t harassed or assaulted their female colleagues.