Who remembers Bob “Filthy” Filner, Democratic ex-mayor of San Diego and serial sexual harasser?
Filner was protected by leadership & Pelosi downplayed the story when it finally broke, essentially saying "that's a local matter." https://t.co/KEWaVjb7fP
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 20, 2017
Well, he’s back in the news today:
News: Rep. Diana Degette just said on MSNBC that former Rep. Bob Filner “tried to pin me to the elevator door and kiss me”
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 20, 2017
.@RepDianaDeGette tells @katyturnbc she was harassed in an elevator by former Rep. Bob Filner #mtpdaily pic.twitter.com/8Q43TIM3yD
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 20, 2017
Not surprising, given Filner’s history.
Ewwwww…but not surprised as Filner is a boor. https://t.co/ktHGbJ9cVK
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 20, 2017
Oh, we've known about Filthy Filner for a long time now …https://t.co/h8CdAp75gQ https://t.co/9rqZAtUQLs
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) November 20, 2017
But it’s still disgusting.
She says she doesn’t understand why her female colleagues won’t name the men in congress who harass/assault them.
— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 20, 2017
At this point, it might be easier to name the men in Congress who haven’t harassed or assaulted their female colleagues.
Jesus. Let them all fall. Call them out
— BB (@BrandonLBradfor) November 20, 2017