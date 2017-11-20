Having solved all other problems, Newsweek can focus on getting to the bottom of the real problems plaguing our society:

More from Newsweek:

Muscles and money are qualities that straight women and gay men typically find attractive in men, according to an analysis of Tube Crush—a website where people post unsolicited pictures of men seen on the London Underground. The study at Coventry and Aberystwyth universities in the United Kingdom, published in Feminist Media Studies in August, analyzed images over a period of three years since 2014. The “guy candy” posted on the website were mostly white men—despite London being a multicultural city—indicating that white male privilege is still an attractive quality. The photos and comments focused on the men’s biceps, pecs and chest as well as perceived sexual ability. Items that indicated wealth such as smart suits, watches and phones were emphasized. Pictures showing other representations of masculinity, such as fatherhood, and more emotional and awkward-appearing men were far less frequent.

This is highly problematic, you guys.

"People are attracted to the things they are attracted to which is a huge problem." https://t.co/YYckVGgaho — Ben (@BenHowe) November 20, 2017

Human nature isn't yet woke enough. — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) November 20, 2017

Did we say “problematic”? Sorry, we meant “stupid.” This is highly stupid.

Newsweek is slowly devolving into Salon. https://t.co/A5Av6nMNX0 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 20, 2017

And what really sucks is that they’re making us watch.

you mean men with the means to protect, and the means to provide for a familly are what women and gay guys want… hmm must be patriarchy! — Derf565 (@Derf565) November 20, 2017

So… men being healthy and successful is bad now too? Keep up the good fight feminism! — Beish! (@BeishBethinks) November 20, 2017

So being attracted to to a man who's financially secure and physically strong is regressive… I swear.. the left is going to eat itself with this bullshit. They love talking about 'science' right? Study up on evolutionalry phycology please — Mike (@MikeCatch04) November 20, 2017