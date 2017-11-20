Having solved all other problems, Newsweek can focus on getting to the bottom of the real problems plaguing our society:

More from Newsweek:

Muscles and money are qualities that straight women and gay men typically find attractive in men, according to an analysis of Tube Crush—a website where people post unsolicited pictures of men seen on the London Underground.

The study at Coventry and Aberystwyth universities in the United Kingdom, published in Feminist Media Studies in August, analyzed images over a period of three years since 2014. The “guy candy” posted on the website were mostly white men—despite London being a multicultural city—indicating that white male privilege is still an attractive quality.

The photos and comments focused on the men’s biceps, pecs and chest as well as perceived sexual ability. Items that indicated wealth such as smart suits, watches and phones were emphasized. Pictures showing other representations of masculinity, such as fatherhood, and more emotional and awkward-appearing men were far less frequent.

This is highly problematic, you guys.

Trending

Did we say “problematic”? Sorry, we meant “stupid.” This is highly stupid.

And what really sucks is that they’re making us watch.

