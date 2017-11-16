Well, it was inevitable:

MISTRIAL AT MENENDEZ TRIAL, defense attorney tells reporters. Menendez emerges from judge's chambers, wraps children in a big hug. Supporters of defendants are hugging and tearing up. — Nicholas Pugliese (@nickpugz) November 16, 2017

BREAKING: Judge Walls declares a mistrial in Menendez trial: "I find that you are unable to reach a verdict" and that "there is no alternative but to declare a mistrial." — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) November 16, 2017

Gross, but inevitable.

This is some bullshit. https://t.co/nMPMa0cSKb — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@conkc2) November 16, 2017

***

Update:

Bob Menendez thanks Cory Booker: You have my respect and gratitude forever pic.twitter.com/dX9RnM9imP — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 16, 2017

Bob Menendez: "To those who left me, who abandoned me, in my darkest moment, I forgive you." pic.twitter.com/0slcfbqF0S — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 16, 2017

So now he’s a victim?!

Menendez adds, "To those who were digging my political grave so that they could jump into my seat, I know who you are and I won't forget you." https://t.co/Uh2yOcAlKx — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) November 16, 2017

Like we said: Gross.

***

Update:

This guy is seriously unbelievable:

Menendez says he was targeted because of anti-Latino prejudice: https://t.co/2RFQOQzmer — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 16, 2017

Menendez: "Certain elements of the FBI and parts of our state cannot understand or, even worse, accept that the Latino kid from Union City and Hudson County can go up to be a United States senator and be honest." — Ryan Hutchins (@ryanhutchins) November 16, 2017

***

Update: