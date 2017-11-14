Marie Claire has had just about enough of Taylor Swift just trying to enjoy her successful career, thank you very much:

We're still waiting for an explanation of Taylor Swift's decision to remain apolitical during the 2016 election. #Reputationhttps://t.co/s69OdERtc7 — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) November 14, 2017

Just look at that ratio, folks.

🎶 And the waiters gonna wait wait wait wait wait And the Ratio gonna rate rate rate 🎶 https://t.co/zG7CGuLYzE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2017

That ratio, tho. And btw, this is what bullying looks like. https://t.co/C4rEakfItq — L (@LilMissRightie) November 14, 2017

When you see bullying…👁‍🗨 https://t.co/lxq6Ujligr — ن Rene ن (@fire4yahweh) November 14, 2017

Marie Claire’s getting POUNDED for their bullsh*t — and they deserve every ounce of it:

This is unhinged https://t.co/QQ7zX2QB5X — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) November 14, 2017

Marie Claire: WHAT ARE YOUR POLITICS TAYLOR? Taylor: Umm, well, kinda my business and it's private and I don't want to alienate any fans. Marie Claire: NOT GOOD ENOUGH — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 14, 2017

Disagree. She shouldn't *have* to state her politics or who she casts a vote for if she chooses NOT to. That's her right. (Plus, it's *smart* not to.) #Reputation — Rissi (@RissiJC) November 14, 2017

Do people really care who celebrities vote for? I don't give a shit what Taylor Swift's political views are. — Sleve McDichael (@Evil_Ed83) November 14, 2017

I know this might come as a shock to some, but there’s more to life than politics. Secondly, who the hell do these women think they are to make such demands? https://t.co/ovag1tY7qt — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) November 14, 2017

Why would you ever bully her to do this? When did you guys become these political partisan magazines? — BriziDoesIt (@PersianKiss) November 14, 2017

Seems like @taylorswift13 doesn't give a shit what you're waiting for. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/SJs9ApB7Ox — Ben (@BenHowe) November 14, 2017

She doesn’t owe you an explaination and it’s grossly presumptuous for you to demand one. https://t.co/lOCUv8UCGR — Heather (@hboulware) November 14, 2017

She doesn't owe you a damn thing. She has the right to be non-political. — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 14, 2017

It’s none of your business what her political affiliation is. She’s an entertainer, not a politician. — Jacquie B (@imnokla) November 14, 2017

She doesn’t owe you or your readers a damn thing. — Jon M 🇺🇸 (@swatter911) November 14, 2017

Why in the friggin’ hell does she owe you ANY explanation?? In this country she and everyone is free to support whoever they want, for whatever reason they want, period. Keep waiting…you deserve nothing — Wendy Dunleavy (@WDun5) November 14, 2017

Why does everyone and everything have to be political at all? Further, no one owes you anything. https://t.co/uxHBs8mTjN — Ryan Prong ن (@RyanProng) November 14, 2017

She owes you nothing. — leigh (@lasj45) November 14, 2017

She owes you nothing. Taylor is an entertainer, not a pilitician. — James Hunnel (@JamesHunnel) November 14, 2017

She could be a commie for all I care, she doesn't owe me or these lunatics anything. https://t.co/LOFMYmngzK — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 14, 2017

You’re waiting to find out why Taylor Swift is singing (her job) and not running around alienating her fans? — Marae (@desertrain73) November 14, 2017

She's getting great advice. Large amount oh public are sick of entertainers injecting politics. Think out of the bubble — Jerry Attric (@joebagobagels) November 14, 2017

This is why people cannot stand publications like yours. Several liberals I know are embarrassed that the media chooses to make tension where it’s not needed. But apparently, to the left, everything has to be political. You guys must suck at parties. — Doubting Thomas (@OutrageDenied) November 14, 2017

She has actually said that she remains apolitical because she knows she has so much influence she doesn’t want to sway her fans’ minds. She wants them to think for themselves. Maybe Hollywood needs to take a page from her book. https://t.co/OfdSDlUm7w — Christine Sisto (@ChristineSisto) November 14, 2017

"I wondered why magazines keep going bankrupt," asked no one https://t.co/nq6fD8ayT5 — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) November 14, 2017

I hope you continue feeling dissatisfied. https://t.co/7bd17OWX36 — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 14, 2017

May your breath holding prove less than positive for your health here: https://t.co/gMwHSEnnaj — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 14, 2017